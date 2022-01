CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued for central Cook County, including Chicago, as well as for northern Cook County and Lake County, Illinois. The Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to noon Friday. Estimated snow totals have been revised up to 4 to 8 inches. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for southern Cook County and all of DuPage County Lake County, Indiana. Lake effect snow will increase for areas near the lake Thursday night, and then expand to the southwest suburbs during the early morning hours...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 46 MINUTES AGO