SAN DIEGO — A national blood shortage continues to take a toll for those needing blood and their families. Some are being denied treatment because there's not enough supply. Eight-year-old Kamila Saradpon has to go to Rady Children's Hospital every three weeks for a blood transfusion. It's because of your blood donations she can receive this life-saving treatment.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO