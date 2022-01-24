ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundance, UT

Sundance: ‘Dual’ Fascinates with Darkness and Obscurity

By Luke Jackson
dailyutahchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiley Stearns has proven a unique and interesting addition to the world of off-kilter indie cinema. While I have only seen two of his three feature films, Stearns’ distinctive style oozes through the screen in quite an impressive fashion — deadpan, alienating, off-putting and absolutely my thing....

dailyutahchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Berlin Names Competition Jury With Connie Nielsen, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

The 2022 Berlin International Film Festival has named the final six members of its competition jury which, together with jury president M. Night Shyamalan, will pick the Gold and Silver Bear winners of this year’s Berlinale. Joining The Sixth Sense helmer are Danish star Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Drive My Car director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, French producer Saïd Ben Saïd (Elle), and Brooker Prize-nominated Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga (The Mournable Body). German director Anne Zohra Berrached (24 Weeks) and Brazilian filmmaker Karim Ainouz (Love for Sale) complete the three-woman, four-man international jury. Berlin also named the three-person jury for its competitive Encounters section,...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Sundance Q&A: Christian Tafdrup on embracing darkness with ‘Speak No Evil’

Christian Tafdrup’s third feature film, Speak No Evil. The film blends genres from satire to horror in its story of Danish and Dutch families who meet on holiday and then decide to have a weekend reunion back in real life, where things get more awkward before turning decidedly disturbing. The director also wrote the script alongside his brother Mads Tafdrup.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
MOVIES
Deadline

Disney Responds To Peter Dinklage ‘Snow White’ Comments, Says It’s “Taking A Different Approach” To Adaptation

Disney has responded to remarks made yesterday by award-winning actor Peter Dinklage that called the studio’s plans for a live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs “f*cking backwards.” A Disney spokesperson told Deadline, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” . Disney, Deadline understands, has cultural consultants on all of its live-action films including previous titles Aladdin and Mulan, in addition to...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
Sundance, UT
Entertainment
City
Sundance, UT
The Hollywood Reporter

Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Father Stu’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has nabbed the worldwide rights to Rosalind Ross’ feature directorial debut, Father Stu, starring and produced by Mark Wahlberg. Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz also star in the redemptive biopic about boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long now set to hit U.S. theaters on Good Friday, April 15. “Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me. Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works,” Wahlberg said...
MOVIES
Variety

Mahershala Ali and Bradley Cooper on ‘Swan Song,’ ‘Nightmare Alley’ and Not Quitting Acting

Bradley Cooper (“Nightmare Alley,” “Licorice Pizza”) and Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. This season, both Bradley Cooper and Mahershala Ali are pulling off a double act. Cooper’s fans can see him in two period pieces: As the lead of “Nightmare Alley,” in which he plays a tormented mentalist desperate for validation in the 1940s traveling-carnival scene, and as a key supporting player in “Licorice Pizza,” in which he’s a deranged version of the producer Jon Peters. Ali’s double duty is more forward-looking, and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belfast’ Stars Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe Drew From Personal Experiences to Play a Married Couple Caught in a Tumultuous Time

For Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan, working on Focus Features’ Belfast was unlike anything they’d done before. The actress, who plays Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s film based on his childhood, felt drawn to the story when she saw that the script was focused on ordinary people instead of the politics and ideology of Northern Ireland — which she often sees in projects that come her way. For Dornan, who plays Balfe’s husband, Pa, Belfast was set in his hometown, and he was enticed by the truthful story of a family struggling with crippling decisions, grief and unconditional love. Plus, they got...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Stearns
Person
Sarah
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Yorgos Lanthimos
Deadline

‘Dual’: RLJE Films Prevails In Bidding War To Acquire Sundance Sci-Fi Thriller Starring Karen Gillan And Aaron Paul

RLJE Films last night acquired U.S. rights to Riley Stearns’ thriller Dual in a competitive bidding situation, striking a low-mid seven figure deal for the film, which recently premiered in U.S. Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival. XYZ Films, CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group closed the deal with RLJE Films, with the former company also handling world rights outside of the U.S. The film is slated for release in theaters this year. Dual centers on Sarah (Karen Gillan), a woman who, upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family....
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Sundance 2022 Interview: Writer/Director Riley Stearns on Collaborating with Karen Gillan and More for DUAL

We’re just a few hours away from the world premiere of Dual, the latest cinematic endeavor from writer/director Riley Stearns, which is debuting at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST at the virtual edition of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival (you can find out more about the film on Sundance’s site HERE). In the film, Sarah (Karen Gillan) is diagnosed with a rare and incurable disease, unsure how to process the news. To help ease her friends’ and family’s impending loss, she participates in a cloning procedure called “Replacement.” In her final days, Sarah will have to teach the clone how to live on as Sarah once she’s gone. But things become significantly more challenging when that double is no longer wanted by the original Sarah.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dark Star Pounces on Sundance, Cannes Comedies ‘Mother Schmuckers,’ ‘Bloody Oranges’ (Exclusive)

Dark Star Pictures has landed North American rights to a couple of outlandish films that hit the festival circuit in 2021, Mother Schmuckers and Bloody Oranges, with theatrical releases planned for both. The directorial debut of Harpo and Lenny Guit, absurdist comedy Mother Schmuckers had its world premiere at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, followed by showings at the Fantasia Film Festival and Fantastic Fest. The film follows Issachar and Zabulon, two brothers in their twenties who are supremely stupid and never bored, as madness is part of their daily lives. When they lose their mother’s beloved dog, they have 24...
THEATER & DANCE
dailyutahchronicle.com

Sundance: Jesse Eisenberg’s Directorial Debut ‘When You Finish Saving the World’ is a Touching Exploration of Self-Worth

In 2002, Jesse Eisenberg made his cinematic acting debut in “Roger Dodger.” His quick-witted, razor-sharp quirky style quickly became adored and his career began to skyrocket. With a range of acclaimed roles from the deviously brilliant Lex Luthor to the real-life supervillain Mark Zuckerberg, Eisenberg is a force to be reckoned with. Twenty years later, Eisenberg has taken his talents behind the camera in his directorial debut “When You Finish Saving the World.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s ‘Snow White’ Live-Action Criticisms (Exclusive)

Disney on Tuesday responded to recent harsh criticisms made by Peter Dinklage about the upcoming live-action remake of Snow White. The Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star was a guest on Monday’s episode of Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where he blasted the announced film based on the 1937 animated classic. After noting the casting of West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler, Dinklage told Maron: “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs....
MOVIES
Variety

From Timothée Chalamet to Chloe Zhao, Variety’s 10 to Watch Series Has Spotlighted Emerging Talent for 25 Years

For the past 25 years, Variety editors and staff have compiled annual lists of industry talent to look out for, stretching various capacities, including directors, writers, producers, cinematographers, and comics. When looking back on the lists from each year, it’s striking to see how many impactful names have blossomed with hugely successful careers within Hollywood, and with some of the individuals taking a surprising route to stardom. It also underscores the innate ability of the Variety team to discover and take early note of the many talented people who have become entertainment icons over several generations. The first 10 Actors to...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Dual Stretches Its Premise to a Melancholic Plateau

Dual, Riley Stearns’ third feature following Faults and The Art of Self-Defense, establishes its endgame within the first five minutes. Opening on a split football field with two small sets of audiences in its bleachers, the dark comedy watches as two young men, doppelgängers, fight to the death under lights and TV cameras usually set for a high school state championship game. The double wins, killing his original form, setting the table for the following 95-minute story.
MOVIES
dailyutahchronicle.com

Sundance: ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ is a Kanye Documentary for the Super-Fans

Kanye West — he’s a rapper, producer, fashionista, father, husband and all-around cultural phenomenon. Even if you don’t listen to his music, you are no doubt familiar with his over-the-top, larger-than-life antics. Whether he’s comparing himself to the likes of Shakespeare and Walt Disney or about to let Taylor finish, Kanye is known to cause a ruckus. But who is Kanye West really? How did he begin his Kanye quest to be the Kanye best? To be a step above the Kanye rest? Sorry, I couldn’t resist.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
dailyutahchronicle.com

Sundance: ‘Master’ Premiere Demonstrates the Pitfalls of Elevated Horror

“Master,” the feature-length film debut of director and writer Mariama Diallo, has what every distinguished horror movie seems to have nowadays — a sickly pale color correction, trembling discordant score, flickering lights, baby’s first version of avant-garde dream sequences, empty corridors and unanswered questions. So many unanswered questions.
SUNDANCE, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

Sundance: Gabriel Martins’ ‘Marte Um (Mars One)’ is Rated T for Tender

Gabriel Martins’ “Marte Um (Mars One)” made its festival debut at Sundance on Thursday, Jan. 20. The film follows Tércia (Rejane Faria), Wellington (Carlos Francisco), Eunice (Camilla Damião) and Devinho Martins (Cícero Lucas) — a Black family of four living in poverty on the outskirts of a major Brazilian city after the election of Jair Bolsonaro in 2018. The family navigates their relationships and personal narratives against the backdrop of economic scarcity and political unrest.
SUNDANCE, UT
Harvard Crimson

From Sundance: ‘Nanny’ Exposes the Dark Side of the American Dream

Anna Diop stars in Nikyatu Jusu's debut feature, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. By Courtesy of Sundance Institute. Toward the beginning of Nikyatu Jusu’s debut feature “Nanny,” protagonist Aisha catches up with her friend who works at a New York City hair salon. Her fingers moving adeptly as she tirelessly braids hair, she says drily to Aisha, “Work until you die — the American dream, right?” In Jusu’s debut, Aisha (Anna Diop) is a Senegalese immigrant hired as a nanny for an affluent Manhattan couple; she sends money home to Senegal in the hopes that her six-year-old son Lamine will soon join her in America. Not long after accepting this new job, however, Aisha is plagued by increasingly chilling supernatural experiences. With Diop’s sensitive and brooding performance at the forefront of this colorful, dreamlike psychological thriller, Jusu offers a stirring elucidation of the dark realities of the American dream.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

M. Night Shyamalan on ‘Servant’ Season 3 and Casting Dave Bautista to Lead His Next Film

M. Night Shyamalan is relieved that he gets to finish Servant on his own terms. The Apple TV+ psychological thriller series was recently renewed for a fourth-and-final season, allowing the filmmaker to fulfill the vision he outlined years ago. For a writer-director whose career is defined by his memorable endings, it was always a bit of a risk to tackle a story on a medium that doesn’t guarantee anyone a proper conclusion, but risk-taking has always been a part of Shyamalan’s creative process, especially once he mortgaged his home to fund his 2015 thriller, The Visit. After that $5-million gamble...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy