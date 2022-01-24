Sundance: ‘Dual’ Fascinates with Darkness and Obscurity

We’re just a few hours away from the world premiere of Dual, the latest cinematic endeavor from writer/director Riley Stearns, which is debuting at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST at the virtual edition of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival (you can find out more about the film on Sundance’s site HERE). In the film, Sarah (Karen Gillan) is diagnosed with a rare and incurable disease, unsure how to process the news. To help ease her friends’ and family’s impending loss, she participates in a cloning procedure called “Replacement.” In her final days, Sarah will have to teach the clone how to live on as Sarah once she’s gone. But things become significantly more challenging when that double is no longer wanted by the original Sarah.

