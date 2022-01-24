Sundance: ‘Dual’ Fascinates with Darkness and Obscurity

Anna Diop stars in Nikyatu Jusu's debut feature, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. By Courtesy of Sundance Institute. Toward the beginning of Nikyatu Jusu’s debut feature “Nanny,” protagonist Aisha catches up with her friend who works at a New York City hair salon. Her fingers moving adeptly as she tirelessly braids hair, she says drily to Aisha, “Work until you die — the American dream, right?” In Jusu’s debut, Aisha (Anna Diop) is a Senegalese immigrant hired as a nanny for an affluent Manhattan couple; she sends money home to Senegal in the hopes that her six-year-old son Lamine will soon join her in America. Not long after accepting this new job, however, Aisha is plagued by increasingly chilling supernatural experiences. With Diop’s sensitive and brooding performance at the forefront of this colorful, dreamlike psychological thriller, Jusu offers a stirring elucidation of the dark realities of the American dream.
