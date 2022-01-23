ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Man hit and killed by car was father of NFL player

By Sophie Brams, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. ( WCBD ) – Carlos Dunlap Sr., a bail bondsman and the father of NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was hit and killed by a car Saturday night, North Charleston police said.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., officers were called out to a crash on Ashley Phosphate Road involving a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for his injuries, where he died.

The victim was later identified as Dunlap Sr. He is survived by three children: Bianca Dunlap, Michael Dunlap, and Carlos Dunlap. Carlos Dunlap is currently a defensive end for the Seattle Seahawks. He played college football for the University of Florida and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

The following statement was released by David Aylor Law Offices on behalf of the family:

“The family is asking for privacy at this time. This is a devastating and shocking time for not only family and friends but the community as a whole.”

Local high school Fort Dorchester also released a statement : “We lost a great Patriot supporter today – Carlos Dunlap Sr. has passed away – I want his family to know how much I and all our football family will miss him. We send our support and prayers.”

State Representative Wendell Gilliard said, “Mr. Carlos Dunlap Sr. and I were longtime friends! South Carolina has lost a great drum major for peace and Justice.”

The driver of the involved vehicle was located at the scene. The collision remains under investigation and no charges were filed as of Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

