ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation only goes up and will bankrupt Joe Biden and the Democrats

By James Bovard
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39sXcF_0dtjPr7I00
President Biden has cast aside any talk of inflation. Getty Images

In his victory lap at his marathon press conference last week, President Joe Biden boasted that “I have probably outperformed what anybody thought would happen” and “I have gotten the critical crises out of the way.” He shrugged off concerns about inflation, which he has blamed on greedy corporations and supply-chain snafus. But inflation will be the wrecking ball that could politically destroy Biden and his Democratic allies in the coming months.

Inflation has risen more than fourfold since Biden took office, jumping from 1.4% to 7%. Cynics are quipping that it’s now higher than Biden’s approval rating, but that is a cheap shot — or at least premature.

Last month, Biden characterized inflation as a “bump in the road.” But that “bump” is a hole in the gas tank for tens of millions of Americans who drive to work. Oil prices closed at their highest level in seven years the day Biden spoke.

Biden said in July, “There’s nobody suggesting there’s unchecked inflation on the way,” but there were plenty of dire warnings from experts early last year. The president claims that inflation is a problem everywhere, but National Public Radio reported that “between 2019 and 2021, the U.S. saw one of the biggest inflation rate increases in the world, behind only Brazil and Turkey.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTTcE_0dtjPr7I00
Oil and gasoline prices have jumped to the highest they’ve been in seven years.

Liberal outlets have responded to this debacle by painting inflation as practically a divine blessing that Biden is bestowing on Americans.

MSNBC tweeted, “Why the inflation we’re seeing now is a good thing,” while The Intercept went whole-hog on soaring milk prices: “Inflation Is Good for You.” The Washington Post editorial board offered a jaw-dropping absolution of the president: “The main reason inflation is at its highest level since 1982″ is because “people continue to spend a lot of time at home” and demand more goods.

It gets wackier. On Tuesday, NPR ran a tear-jerking piece headlined: “The Movement To Stick Inflation Blame On Biden.” After disparaging the “I did that!” stickers of Biden’s face being attached to gas pumps and other places, NPR lamented, “It’s not just vandals, pranksters, and TikTokers trying to stick inflation blame on Biden.” After admitting that real wages for workers fell 2.4% last year, NPR consoles, “It’s A Crummy Time To Be A World Leader.”

But it will take more than media pity parties to save the Biden administration.

Biden’s policymakers appear devoted to Modern Monetary Theory — the notion that politicians can spend unlimited amounts of newly created money with no adverse effect on the economy. A Washington Post headline last April captured the administration’s presumptions: “Biden’s big bet: That he can remake economy with no bad side effects” such as “less incentive to work.” But, as USA Today reported, “Many people have permanently stopped working, depressing labor force participation” by millions of people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21vEgv_0dtjPr7I00
During the pandemic, there has been a worker shortage despite plenty of opportunity.

Biden’s pro-inflation policies are dividing Americans between those who work for a living and those who vote for a living. In November, Biden boasted,“Even after accounting for inflation . . . our families have more money in their pockets than they did before the pandemic.” Putting more unearned dollars in people’s pockets will be a windfall for politicians but will worsen economic disruptions. Besides, it is scant consolation to have more dollars that purchase less and less each month.

In his press conference, Biden signaled support for the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy, which will likely mean higher interest rates soon. Biden boasts about high stock-market prices as vindication for his economic policies (as did Donald Trump). But markets will recoil when the Fed raises rates, and that will be one more development that embittered investors blame on Biden and other Democrats.

After his vice presidential term ended, Joe Biden expected a 10% cut of a shady Chinese deal that his son Hunter finagled, reports Post columnist Miranda Devine. But Americans should be far more concerned about a different 10% cut heading their way: At some point later this year, Biden’s inflation will have inflicted a 10% cut in the purchasing power of Americans’ paychecks and savings accounts. People with $50,000 in savings will effectively be hit with a hidden $5,000 federal tax.

Will the president suffer “death by a thousand price hikes,” as consumers blame Biden each time they hit the gas pump or grocery store? More handouts for government dependents will do nothing to ease the inflation pain of hardworking middle-class families. Biden’s attempt to portray himself as an innocent bystander to the destruction of value of the US dollar will be a disastrous flop.

James Bovard is the author of 10 books and a member of the USA Today Board of Contributors.

Comments / 39

Joe
4d ago

Inflation Joe. The highest inflation rate in 40 years. Empty shelves. Supply chain issues. The only thing higher than inflation is crime and illegals coming across the border.

Reply(2)
39
All Right
4d ago

the inflation will stop when the economy crashes and money becomes worthless. The the Biden Administration will come to the rescue with SOCIALISM..... because only the government is big enough to save us

Reply(1)
10
Connie Brown
4d ago

This is all of them in every party, but mainly the American people. We listen to these politicians and buy into their lies. We are so consumed with believing what they are saying to conquor and divide, that we don't see the things that they have, is, or will do. I blame us the most. These politicians play us like pawns and allot of people are allowing that to happen because of their anger, hate, discontent. We are the reason. We need to turn the tables on all of these so called politicians. The only leading they are doing is taking us backward. Both parties claim to be different, but they are all playing this divide them game and are winning..

Reply(1)
8
Related
The Independent

Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Supreme Court: Schumer to make Democrats 'walk the plank' on 'radical' Biden nominee, Rick Scott predicts

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida predicted that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will whip the Senate Democrats behind a "radical liberal with extremist views" to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Scott, the National Republican Senatorial Conference (NRSC) chairman, made the prediction in a Wednesday press release...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Democrats#Us Dollar#Democratic#Americans#National Public Radio#Msnbc#The Washington Post#Npr
The Independent

Fox News and Kayleigh McEnany push theory Biden is going to put Kamala Harris on Supreme Court

The news that Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, is expected to retire soon has set off fevered speculation about who will replace him. On Wednesday, a pair of Fox News hosts had an unlikely suggestion: vice-president Kamala Harris.President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during his 2020 campaign, and the vice-president has reportedly been unhappy with her role in the administration thus far.“This person has to be a woman. She’s got to be Black, and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking?” said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden sinks to lowest approval level of his presidency

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vox

Joe Manchin sank Biden’s agenda. Democrats are lucky to have him.

President Joe Biden’s agenda has stalled, Democrats are in disarray, and one villain looms especially large in the Democratic base’s mind: West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. You can see where the critics are coming from. Manchin’s refusal to budge on issues like voting rights, his incoherent defense of the filibuster, and his opposition to programs like the child tax credit, which would so obviously help his constituents escape poverty, are hard to accept from this vantage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
POLITICO

Steny Hoyer says he does not see Joe Biden's March 1 State of the Union speech as a firm deadline on getting the social spending bill done.

"March 1 is not a deadline for one thing or another," he said at a POLITICO event. What happened: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took a pragmatic tone about the future of the Democrats' climate change and social spending bill during an interview with POLITICO on Tuesday, insisting the March 1 State of the Union address should be viewed as an artificial deadline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy