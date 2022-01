FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Franklin County firefighter suffered minor injuries after falling through a staircase at a house his company was responding to on Thursday. According to a press release, crews were dispatched to the house fire at 12040 Sandy Mount Road in Letterkenny Township, Franklin County around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 27. A total of 10 responders from Franklin County's West End Fire & Rescue team arrived on scene to find the house with a large fire on the second floor.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO