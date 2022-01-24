ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US draws down Ukraine embassy presence as war fears mount

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department on Sunday ordered the families of all American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion. The department told the dependents of staffers at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv that they must...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Russia has reached the point of no return in its conflict with Ukraine

The international crisis created by Russia over NATO’s eastern expansion has brought Europe to its most critical moment since the dissolution of the state of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. On the surface, the crisis appears to be artificial in that there is no obvious NATO threat to the Russians. But why have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chosen this moment to send an ultimatum to NATO and its most powerful member, the United States? There are several, inter-related reasons. First, the Ukrainian presidency of Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in the spring of 2019, has been a big disappointment to...
POLITICS
bulletin-news.com

US Pulls Back Their Embassy Amid Ukraine War Tensions

The State Department ordered all American workers in the US Embassy in Ukraine and their families to leave the country on Sunday, citing increased concerns of a Russian invasion. Dependents of officials at the US Embassy in Kyiv were notified by the department that they needed to leave the country....
FOREIGN POLICY
spectrumlocalnews.com

US: Russia, US on 'clearer path' to understanding on Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he didn’t expect any breakthroughs in talks with Russia on Ukraine, but the two sides are on a “clearer path” to understanding each other’s concerns. Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in...
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

US, Russia Hold High-stakes Talks On Ukraine War Fears

Washington and Moscow's top diplomats met Friday in Geneva in an urgent bid for a solution over Ukraine, with the United States increasingly worried that Russia will invade despite warnings of severe reprisals. The talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov come just 11 days...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Biden, Kishida talk China, nuclear weapons in first meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday used their first formal meeting to discuss concerns about China's growing military assertiveness that's causing increasing disquiet in the Pacific. Kishida said the two leaders spent a “significant amount" of their 80-minute call on issues...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
CBS News

Russia accuses American teacher of being "large scale" drug smuggler almost half a year after detaining him

Moscow — Russian authorities have, for the first time, shared details of a criminal case against an American man who's been jailed since his detention in Moscow last summer. Russia's Interior Ministry said on Thursday that Marc Fogel, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in August 2021, was accused of attempting to smuggle marijuana into the country in his luggage.
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Kyrgyzstan says ceasefire reached with Tajikistan after lethal clashes

Kyrgyzstan said it had reached a ceasefire with Central Asian neighbour Tajikistan on Friday following the latest lethal flare up at the pair's contested border. Kyrgyzstan's national security committee said Friday that it had reached an agreement for "a complete ceasefire" with Tajikistan during a meeting at the border between provincial governors and border service representatives. 
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Civil Unrest#Crimea#Ap#The State Department#American#Russian#The U S Embassy#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Russia
POLITICO

Steny Hoyer says he does not see Joe Biden's March 1 State of the Union speech as a firm deadline on getting the social spending bill done.

"March 1 is not a deadline for one thing or another," he said at a POLITICO event. What happened: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer took a pragmatic tone about the future of the Democrats' climate change and social spending bill during an interview with POLITICO on Tuesday, insisting the March 1 State of the Union address should be viewed as an artificial deadline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Senator Wants U.S. Government, Automakers to Address 'Alarming' Jump in Carjackings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. senator on Wednesday called on major automakers and the Transportation Department to take action to address an "alarming" rise in carjackings in some major cities. Senate Judiciary chair Dick Durbin, a Democrat, asked the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents nearly all major automakers,...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy