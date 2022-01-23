ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dawn Staley says Sixers have to get something big for star Ben Simmons

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zizB6_0dtjO0XV00
AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Everybody in the basketball world seems to have an opinion on what is going on with Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers. Everybody seems to want to discuss the situation and give their two cents on what is going on around the team and the star player.

Now, Philadelphia basketball legend and South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley has entered the conversation and given her thoughts on the situation. Staley is also an avid Sixers fan and she joined Sixers guard Danny Green and Harrison Sanford on “Inside the Green Room” to give her thoughts on the Simmons saga.

Staley said:

Ben’s gotta go. Ben’s gotta go. Ben’s gotta go. I mean, Ben’s not happy. If he’s not happy, you gotta go. We gotta get some for him though. We got to get something big for him. He’s been great. He’s a stat filler, but we got to get something in return.

The Sixers are currently trying to get everything they possibly can for Simmons at the moment. While they will most likely not move him before the Feb. 10 trade deadline, they are looking to move him in the offseason to get that star player they are hoping to grab and put next to Joel Embiid.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Dawn Staley
CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: 76ers may deal Ben Simmons in summer; Mavericks linked to Grant, Collins

The 2022 NBA trade deadline is just a couple weeks away on Feb. 10, and between now and then there will be no shortage of rumors circulating as every team in the league surveys their options for the rest of the season. Some squads may be looking to add that difference-maker as the playoffs near, while others may be looking to sell off players in hopes of rebuilding and heightening their draft night odds later this year.
NBA
All 76ers

NBA Rumors: Sixers Continue to Monitor Bradley Beal

The Ben Simmons saga remains alive and well in Philadelphia. Will the Sixers cut ties with the 25-year-old All-Star before the trade deadline kicks in? Many signs point towards no, and it's not due to a lack of deals on the table for the Sixers. Teams are interested in Simmons,...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Ben Simmons Remains In Contact With These Two Teams

With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, some people believed a resolution could be coming soon between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons. Nothing has changed, as the two sides met recently and both are sticking by their original stances. Simmons and his camp want a trade to get done....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#Sixers Guard#Nbcsp#Nbcsphilly#Sixers Wire
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Atlanta

The Philadelphia 76ers have started to make plans for NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. Will any of their options pan out? That is yet to be seen. What we do know is that the Atlanta Hawks are one of the teams interested in Simmons and the Sixers have reached out. The...
NBA
NBC Sports

Former Sixers guard thinks time to trade Ben Simmons is now

As the trade rumors continue to roll out regarding Ben Simmons and the Sixers, the debate rages on regarding when the absent All-Star should be moved. An argument can be made to hang on to him until a suitable offer is presented this offseason or beyond. Others believe GM Daryl Morey should make a move before the Feb. 10 trade deadline, citing the MVP-level play of Joel Embiid. They want to strike while the 7-footer is hot.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Opinion: The Sixers Need to Wake Up and Trade Ben Simmons

At what point do the Philadelphia 76ers and their management wake up and realize that the time to trade Ben Simmons is now? Not today, just prior to the February 10th trade deadline. At a time when the city of Philadelphia has inept management through all of its major sports...
NBA
Yardbarker

Here’s the rumored deal for Ben Simmons that fell through

Ben Simmons has been linked to the Hawks for quite some time now, but it appears talks fell through when the 76ers attempted to include Tobias Harris in the deal. For obvious reasons, the Hawks balked at that idea. The contracts of Simmons and Harris would completely take away from all of Travis Schlenk’s freedom financially. Plus, Simmons, Harris, and Capela are far from an ideal fit.
NBA
fastphillysports.com

SIMMONS FOR SABONIS? JOJO WOULD LOVE IT, SIXERS FANS TOO!

Let’s cut through the sound the fury about Sixers crybaby Ben Simmons, his holdout and what that has done to the Sixers. Essentially, it has meant that they have had to scratch to 28-19, 2 1/2 games behind the Heat in the East, without a point guard and adequate rebounding.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jerami Grant Reportedly Doesn't Want To Play With LeBron James And Anthony Davis

As the Pistons delver further into their rebuild, 27-year-old Jerami Grant has been labeled as tradeable ahead of February's deadline. Originally, the Lakers were named as a potential landing spot after NBA Insider Marc Stein revealed the team had made an offer for the two-way wing. “Reason being: That 2027...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

71K+
Followers
117K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy