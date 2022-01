The Los Angeles Lakers received a boost of good energy this week after last week was full of turmoil and drama. That boost was in the form of the return of Anthony Davis as he returned to the court Tuesday vs. the Nets. It was the first time he had played since December 17th, serving as only the 16th of 48 games played where the Lakers had Davis, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook all on the court.

