Cooper Raiff follows up his SXSW award-winning Shithouse with Cha Cha Real Smooth, a film set on the Bar and Bat Mitzvah circuit. My worst fear going into this film was that Dakota Johnson would be the latest non-Jewish actress starring as a Jewish woman. This turns out to not be the case, thank G-d. Because of this, we do not have to have that conversation all over again. Similarly, Raiff is not Jewish but he grew up in a heavily Jewish neighborhood and writes what he knows. Which, in this case, is attending a number of Bar and Bat Mitzvahs. First, he does so as a twelve-year-old child and later as a party starter. Given the amount of Jewish readership, I wanted to get this part out of the way first.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO