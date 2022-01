South Alabama’s largest basketball crowd in more than two years witnessed the home team’s biggest margin of victory over Troy in more than a quarter-century. The Jaguars buried the Trojans 82-63 Thursday night at the Mitchell Center, winning their fifth straight game and beating their in-state rival for the seventh consecutive time. South Alabama improves to 15-5 overall and is now in sole possession of second place in the Sun Belt Conference at 5-2 in league play, a game back of first-place Appalachian State.

MOBILE, AL ・ 53 MINUTES AGO