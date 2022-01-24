ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

Twice as nice! Hudson Swafford is 2022 American Express champion, winning again in La Quinta for second tournament title

By Bailey Arredondo
KESQ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosting a final round of 64 to shoot (-23), Hudson Swafford takes home The American Express for the second time here in...

