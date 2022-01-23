Former Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin fired after sexual harassment investigation

Former Lafayette Police Interim Chief and Sgt. Wayne Griffin has been fired, according to sources close to the matter.

Griffin was appointed as interim police chief in October but was only in the position for about two weeks before being placed on leave after a sexual harassment complaint was filed against him. He was placed on paid administrative leave.

Griffin was demoted to his previous rank of sergeant earlier this month but remained on administrative leave until he was fired this weekend.

Lafayette Consolidated Government spokesperson Jamie Angelle could not comment nor confirm Griffin's firing, which was first reported by The Current. Griffin could not be reached for comment. Griffin's attorney, Allyson Prejean offered no comment.

Maj. Monte Potier, who has been with the department since 1993, was in charge of the department's operations while Griffin was on leave. He will remain in charge, LCG said earlier this month.

A national search for a new police chief will be launched.

LCG has refused to release the details of the complaint despite public records requests by the Daily Advertiser immediately after the complaint was filed and after Griffin was returned to the rank of sergeant.

Griffin, a 19-year department employee who rose to the rank of sergeant, was appointed on Oct. 7 to the interim position by Guillory after the first-term mayor-president abruptly fired Chief Thomas Glover Sr. without giving a reason.

Glover was chief for 10 months and said there was no reason to terminate him. Glover, the department’s first permanent Black chief, said he was doing what he was hired to do — mend the relationship with the community and clean up the department.

Glover is appealing his firing to the Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service Board, which will hear his arguments at a future meeting.

