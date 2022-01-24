Frost Advisory issued for Inland Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-27 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-28 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Otero Mesa WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Hudspeth County, southern Otero County, and portions of northwest and far east El Paso County along west slopes of area mountains. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 7 AM MST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be along west slope areas, canyons, ridgelines of the Franklin, Hueco, Guadeloupe Mountains and the Otero Mesa. Winds will gradually subside by Friday morning.
Comments / 0