Broward County, FL

Frost Advisory issued for Inland Broward County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-24 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, Kalkaska, Wexford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-27 09:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Emmet; Kalkaska; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will lead to areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Emmet, Antrim, Kalkaska, Wexford and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will likely lead to significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Otero Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-27 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-28 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Otero Mesa WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Hudspeth County, southern Otero County, and portions of northwest and far east El Paso County along west slopes of area mountains. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 7 AM MST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be along west slope areas, canyons, ridgelines of the Franklin, Hueco, Guadeloupe Mountains and the Otero Mesa. Winds will gradually subside by Friday morning.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-27 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-28 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern New Jersey and southern Delaware. * WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to begin Friday evening in Delmarva and southern New Jersey, spreading northward overnight into Saturday morning. Snow may be heavy at times through mid afternoon Saturday before diminishing Saturday evening. Strong winds may generate blowing snow and very low visibilities at times.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-28 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Dangerous Cold Returns Thursday Night into Friday Morning .A cold front will move across the area tonight with bitter cold air returning. The coldest air will settle across northern Iowa where temperatures will drop to the teens below zero. With northwest winds, wind chill readings will drop below minus 20 in this area. WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...North Central Iowa. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA

