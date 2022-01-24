Frost Advisory issued for Inland Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern New Jersey and southern Delaware. * WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to begin Friday evening in Delmarva and southern New Jersey, spreading northward overnight into Saturday morning. Snow may be heavy at times through mid afternoon Saturday before diminishing Saturday evening. Strong winds may generate blowing snow and very low visibilities at times.

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO