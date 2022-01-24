ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-23 22:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-24 03:30:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley SNOW AND WINTRY MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED ACROSS THE MIDDLE KUSKOKWIM...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, Kalkaska, Wexford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-27 09:14:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-27 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Emmet; Kalkaska; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will lead to areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Emmet, Antrim, Kalkaska, Wexford and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will likely lead to significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Otero Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-27 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-28 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Otero Mesa WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Hudspeth County, southern Otero County, and portions of northwest and far east El Paso County along west slopes of area mountains. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 7 AM MST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be along west slope areas, canyons, ridgelines of the Franklin, Hueco, Guadeloupe Mountains and the Otero Mesa. Winds will gradually subside by Friday morning.
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-27 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-28 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lawrence Slick roads through the morning commute with light snow The potential for light snow accumulations exists across most parts of West Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southwest Virginia tonight through Friday morning. Light snow will make roads slick through this morning`s commute as temperatures hover just below freezing. Slow down and allow plenty of extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-28 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson Slick roads through the morning commute with light snow The potential for light snow accumulations exists across most parts of West Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southwest Virginia tonight through Friday morning. Light snow will make roads slick through this morning`s commute as temperatures hover just below freezing. Slow down and allow plenty of extra space between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-28 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson Light Snow Accumulations Expected Tonight An approaching arctic front will combine with a mid level disturbance to create light snow tonight. Portions of southeast Indiana and the Bluegrass region of Kentucky could see a dusting to 1 inch of snow by Friday morning. Some slick roads and minor impacts to travel will be possible for the Friday morning commute. Use caution if planning to travel overnight or in the morning. Another round of snow showers is expected to move into the area later Friday morning, and could produce additional light accumulations.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-27 19:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-27 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clinton A snow shower will affect Northeastern Rock island...Western Whiteside...Northern Henry...South central Carroll and Southeastern Clinton counties through 800 PM CST At 716 PM CST, a snow shower was located near Fulton, or near Clinton, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Visibilities less than a half of a mile in brief heavy snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACTS...Difficulty seeing while driving. Locations impacted include Clinton, Morrison, Camanche, Fulton, Prophetstown, Erie, Garden Plain, Albany, Lyndon, Low Moor, East Clinton, Union Grove, Ustick, Thomson, Fenton, Hillsdale, Portland Corners, Spring Hill, Elvira and Morrison-Rockwood State Park. This includes Interstate 88 between mile markers 12 and 31. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-28 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Switzerland LIGHT ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL EXPECTED TONIGHT Moisture on southwest winds will stream through the region tonight. This moisture will be undercut by an arctic cold front that crosses later overnight. Light snow will be found through the night over portions of southeast Indiana, southern Ohio, and throughout much of northern Kentucky. Snowfall through daybreak Friday will be on the order of an inch in this area. Be aware of conditions that could rapidly deteriorate if you need to be traveling tonight, and be prepared for a longer commute Friday morning.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-28 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Dangerous Cold Returns Thursday Night into Friday Morning .A cold front will move across the area tonight with bitter cold air returning. The coldest air will settle across northern Iowa where temperatures will drop to the teens below zero. With northwest winds, wind chill readings will drop below minus 20 in this area. WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...North Central Iowa. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

