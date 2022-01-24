Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-27 19:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-27 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clinton A snow shower will affect Northeastern Rock island...Western Whiteside...Northern Henry...South central Carroll and Southeastern Clinton counties through 800 PM CST At 716 PM CST, a snow shower was located near Fulton, or near Clinton, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Visibilities less than a half of a mile in brief heavy snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACTS...Difficulty seeing while driving. Locations impacted include Clinton, Morrison, Camanche, Fulton, Prophetstown, Erie, Garden Plain, Albany, Lyndon, Low Moor, East Clinton, Union Grove, Ustick, Thomson, Fenton, Hillsdale, Portland Corners, Spring Hill, Elvira and Morrison-Rockwood State Park. This includes Interstate 88 between mile markers 12 and 31. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
