Ohio State

BOOM! Three-star defensive tackle Will Smith Jr. commits to Ohio State

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Ohio State football program just got a commitment that will make lots of fans happy. It comes from a legacy prospect in the form of Will Smith, Jr. who is a 2023 three-star defensive tackle according to 247Sports. He is, of course, the son of former Ohio State All-American defensive tackle Will Smith.

The elder Smith played for the Buckeyes from 1999 to 2003 and helped anchor a defensive line that led OSU to a national championship in 2002. He finished his career at Ohio State with 167 tackles, 46.5 of them for a loss, including 23 sacks. Smith was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft. He was tragically shot and killed as a part of a road rage incident in 2016.

As a local product out of Dublin Coffman High School, Smith, Jr. becomes the fourth commitment in the 2023 class for Ohio State. At 6-foot, 3-inches, 260-pounds, Smith, Jr. may not be a highly rated recruit just yet, but he’s got the work ethic and pedigree to blossom into a force in Columbus.

