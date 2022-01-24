BBC Studios Showcase Lineup Unveiled: Sally Wainwright, Daisy May Cooper And Top Gear Hosts To Feature

Sally Wainwright , Daisy May Cooper and the hosts of Top Gear, along with senior BBC execs, will address next month’s BBC Studios Showcase, as the commercial outfit unveils a packed lineup for the online-only event.

The Showcase, which takes place from February 28 to 2 March, will also feature Romesh Ranganathan speaking about his comedy Avoidance, comedian Lee Mack on gameshow format The 1% Club and will include an interview with the stars of Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper’s new Channel 4 sitcom I Hate You.

Gentleman Jack creator Wainwright will give exclusive insight into the third and final series of BBC One’s Happy Valley and This Country creator Cooper’s will discuss her upcoming comedy thriller.

Meanwhile, BBC Director General Tim Davie, Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore and new BBC Studios CEO Tom Fussell will all speak on future content trends and the BBC’s creative direction.

BBC Studios took the early decision to keep Showcase online and the event comes in the same week as the London Screenings, an in-person gathering bringing together the other major distributors such as Banijay Rights, ITV Studios and All3Media International.

“In a time of continued uncertainty there is one thing that our global customers can be assured of – a BBC Studios slate packed with world-class programming, spanning every genre to meet their needs,” said BBC Studios Director of Content Sales Louise McNab. “We have the latest projects from the industry’s most sought-after talent and can’t wait to present them.”

Other shows on the slate include Kate Atkinson adaptation Life After Life , The Birth of Daniel F Harris from the makers of The End of the F***ing World, Steve Coogan/Sarah Solemani’s Chivalry.