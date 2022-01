DR. WALLACE: I’m a college student who is working part time and taking out student loans to pay for my education. While in college, I’m trying to be as frugal as possible by not spending money on anything that is not absolutely necessary. Lately, however, my friends and my girlfriend have been complaining that my unwillingness to spend money is too extreme and prevents me from doing fun things with them.

COLLEGES ・ 4 DAYS AGO