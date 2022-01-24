ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

News - 2022, Week 04

pushsquare.com
 4 days ago

News Gran Turismo 7 Another PS5, PS4 Exclusive Using Tons of SSD Space. Both Horizon...

www.pushsquare.com

The Independent

Xbox series X stock news - live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console next in the UK?

Update: Xbox series X bundles are now sold out at Game. Read on for more details.The Xbox series X launched more than a year ago, but production bottlenecks caused by an industry-wide shortage of microchips has left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock consistently since release.At the tail end of 2021, UK retailers released thousands of stockpiled consoles to meet surging consumer demand, with Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X in droves. Things have slowed down again in January, but look hard enough and you can still find a few spots where the Xbox...
iheart.com

This Week's Weird News 1/14/22

A murderous clown spotted on Google Maps, a call to close the "Gates of Hell," and the 2022 forecast from none other than Mexico's Grand Warlock are among the strange and unusual stories to cross our desk this week. As they tend to be this time of year, psychics of...
speckyboy.com

Weekly News for Designers № 626

CSS in 2022 – Here’s what to expect from CSS in the new year. octolink – Check out this link sharing app for GitHub repositories. The Year in Type – Look back at some typographic highlights from 2021. A not so gentle intro to web3 –...
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Wrap the Week with This Gear News

If you're a regular Gear Patrol reader (or simply love the buzzy EV marketplace), you're already well-aware of Rivian and its blockbuster electric truck, the R1T. That said, Rivian may be expanding outside of the car market and heading into the equally exciting (and rapidly expanding) e-bike space. While nothing has been announced formally as of yet, fans and followers of Rivian have noticed that, just last week, Rivian's most recent patent filing includes several e-bike related terms and possible trademarks. Obviously, because this is only a patent office filing, this is more than likely Rivian's way of protecting itself from external forces tapping into its EV momentum in the e-bike industry. However, given the sheer popularity of Rivian's brand — not to mention its success in the auto market — it wouldn't be all that surprising to expect a Rivian e-bike in the (relatively near) future. Watch this space. Rivian rumors aside, we're looking at Grand Seiko's Japanese-inspired Spring Drive watch, Firestone Walker and Russian River's early "beer collab of the year" candidate and the Ten Thousand pant co-designed by ex-Spec Ops members. This is Today in Gear.
#News Gran Turismo 7
SPY

This Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger Has 45,000 5-Star Reviews and Is Just $11 Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nothing annoys people more than messy charging cables just randomly strewn on floors and by outlets. It’s an eyesore that’s nearly impossible to hide. Thankfully, there’s a sleek looking wireless charging pad that not only helps to mitigate the clutter, but it also can conveniently charge your phones while on the go. Best of all, this ultra-thin wireless charging pad is only $11 — a 45% discount...
cryptopolitan.com

ICYMI: Top 5 NFTs news weekly recap

The NFTs market has a great start this year following new project releases and increases in sales volume for different collections, including the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). Much exciting news went by this past week, and below are the top highlights you probably missed. OpenSea records $3.3 billion in...
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
SPY

Samsung Unpacked 2022: Here’s What We’re Dying to See

Samsung is readying its first major event of the year, Samsung Unpacked 2022, which begins Wednesday, February 9. Following the same format as its last few events, it’s going to be another virtual show that everyone can join — where we’ll most certainly get our first glimpse of its flagship smartphone. All eyes are undoubtedly on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which shouldn’t be a surprise considering the Ultra line has been the most hyped smartphone in Samsung’s portfolio for the last couple of years. While we’re all awaiting more substantial details around the prized phone, you can most certainly bet it’s...
The Independent

Call of Duty down: Vangard and Warzone down on PS5 and other platforms

Call of Duty games have been hit by a technical problems that have left gamers unable to play.Activision said it was experiencing “connectivity issues” and was investigating the incident. Players said they had been kicked out of games or found themselves unable to get into them in the first place.Three games in the series – Black Ops II, Vanguard and Warzone – are all affected, Activision said.The problems come just days after Microsoft announced that it would be buying Call of Duty parent company Activision Blizzard, in a deal worth $68 billion. That has led to speculation about whether games such...
Robb Report

First Drive: McLaren’s 765LT Spider Is a Nimble Beast That Earns Its Place Atop a Very Elite List

“Perhaps the LT [Longtail] brand is what I’m proudest of,” mentioned former McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, who stepped down in October of last year. “The cars are daily usable and very exciting even at low speeds, yet they’re amazing on a track. They absolutely hit the spot for McLaren, and for me.” Our conversation took place on a balmy late-summer day in 2020, looking across Silverstone’s pit lane. It was the launch of the 765LT, and Flewitt had just driven several flat-out laps in McLaren’s latest Longtail. Next it was my turn, and the now-sold-out supercar performed just as Flewitt promised. The...
The Independent

Best cheap TV deals in the UK for January 2022: Sets from Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a wider screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this January.If you’re not quite sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1080p (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or Ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are...
wrestlinginc.com

Disney Cuts Its First Deal With WWE

WWE and Disney have signed their first deal together. Disney has agreed to an exclusive agreement that will see them carry the WWE Network in Indonesia, according to Sports Business Journal. The deal will make the WWE Network available on Disney+ Hotstar, beginning this Sunday, January 30 with the Royal...
iHeartRadio

