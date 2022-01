PlayStation invites you to take a lap around the Daytona International Speedway in this new in-game footage of Gran Turismo 7. Polyphony Digital is a master of details, and this sub-four-minute clip is full of them. Starting out in a first-person driver view, we take in the little odds and ends around the dash of the vehicle, including the actively-updating stats on the steering wheel display. The shadows and light, both direct and bounce lighting, are on full display in this view as well, not to mention the materials and textures of objects like the driver's gloves and the various metals and plastics in view.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO