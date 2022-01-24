Nuggets' Markus Howard: Ruled out Sunday

Nick Friedell of ESPN reports James Harden will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets. Harden was a late addition to the injury report because of the injury, last playing in a 106-96 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 25, playing 38 minutes, scoring 33 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Harden is a primary playmaker for the Nets, averaging 37 minutes, 23 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists per game, starting in 42 games this year. Harden is also second on the Nets in usage, seeing a 28.5% usage rate behind Kevin Durant.
