Sally Wainwright, Claudia Winkleman, ‘Top Gear’ Hosts to Feature at Virtual BBC Studios Showcase 2022

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BsSUi_0dtjKD4X00

BBC Studios has unveiled the line-up for its annual Showcase and it includes creatives such as “Happy Valley” creator Sally Wainwright and the hosts of “ Top Gear .”

The three-day event, which will again be virtual for 2022 , will be fronted by talent including “Strictly Come Dancing” co-host Claudia Winkleman, Clara Amfo and Anita Rani, as well as BBC Studios execs.

BBC Studios is the commercial arm of broadcaster the BBC and among those appearing at the Showcase will be the BBC’s director-general Tim Davie, BBC Studios CEO Tom Fussell and BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore. They will discuss content trends as well as the BBC’s creative direction.

The three-day event also promises “dynamic genre sessions” and industry-leading insights from creatives such as Wainwright, who will give attendees an exclusive insight into the final season of “Happy Valley,” Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli, who will be talking about their new as yet unnamed comedy thriller, and Romesh Ranganathan who will present a first look at his new comedy series, “Avoidance.”

Also on the roster are the producers of “Dynasties II” as well as writers of “The Salisbury Poisonings” talking about their new crime drama “Blue Lights,” playwright Nicôle Lecky talking about “MOOD,” the television adaptation of her hit play and fellow scribe Bash Doran on “Life After Life” (alongside director John Crowley), the stars of new comedy “I Hate You” and comedian Lee Mack talking to the creators of a new gameshow format, “The 1% Club.”

And to mark the arrival of David Attenborough’s highly anticipated show “Frozen Planet II,” BBC Studios Natural History Unit will present an in-depth session on the making of the series and where it will take viewers.

The 2022 Showcase, which will be BBC Studios’ 46th, will also present a host of new projects, including #MeToo-inspired “Chivalry” from Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani, Clerkenwell Films’ “The Birth of Daniel F Harris,” anniversary series “Silent Witness: HISTORY,” “Frida,” about Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, “Louis Theroux’s Forbidden America,” new gameshow “Surprize Fund” and “Spectacular Earth,” which takes viewers on a journey through the world’s most mesmerising natural phenomena.

“The Outlaws” season 2 and animation “Bluey” season 3 will also be on the slate.

“In a time of continued uncertainty there is one thing that our global customers can be assured of – a BBC Studios slate packed with world-class programming, spanning every genre to meet their needs,” Louise McNab, director of content sales at BBC Studios said in a statement.

“We have the latest projects from the industry’s most sought-after talent and can’t wait to present them, alongside exciting creative ideas in early stages of development. With a fantastic response to our event last year, we are working hard to match-make customers with creatives based on their content needs and to ensure every moment with us will be time well spent.”

The Showcase takes place Feb. 28-March 2.

Variety

Jim Parsons Feature ‘Spoiler Alert’ Adds Four, Including ‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski (EXCLUSIVE)

“Spoiler Alert,” a new feature led by Jim Parsons from Focus Features, has added four stars to its ensemble cast. Antoni Porowski of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Tony award winner Nikki M. James (“The Book of Mormon”), Jeffery Self (“Search Party”) and Bill Irwin (“Rachel Getting Married”) have all joined the project directed by Michael Showalter. Having just wrapped principal photography in New York, the film is based on Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words.” It charts the emotionally turbulent 11-month journey of Ausiello’s former partner Kit, from his diagnosis with...
MOVIES
Variety

BBC Studios-Backed Firebird Pictures Taps Executive Producer Aysha Rafaele

Firebird Studios, the production company backed by BBC Studios, has hired BAFTA-winning executive producer Aysha Rafaele. Firebird was set up by Elizabeth Kilgarriff and Craig Holleworth in 2019 with a 25% stake owned by BBC Studios. BBC Studios is also the company’s global distribution partner. Rafaele, who will bring her development slate to Firebird, comes from a factual background having exec produced a raft of Louis Theroux’s documentaries, including “Savile” and “Transgender Kids,” as well as BBC Three’s “The Call Centre.” Prior to moving into exec producing, Rafaele spent ten years directing documentaries and drama including Channel 4’s “Skins” and RTS award-winning...
BUSINESS
Variety

BBC Studios Partners With ‘Animals’ Producer Sarah Brocklehurst, Brock Media

BBC Studios has struck a partnership deal with Brock Media, the new U.K. production company founded by “Animals” producer Sarah Brocklehurst. BBC Studios have also reserved an option to take an equity stake in the business. The deal covers development, production and distribution of both television and film with a view to producing content for global audiences. Brock Studios plans to work with leading U.K. talent as well as international creatives. As well as BAFTA and BIFA-nominated Brocklehurst, who brings over a decade of experience across television, film and theater, Brock Studios is led by former ITV and Big Talk exec Katie Brown,...
BUSINESS
Variety

BBC Commissions Stacey Dooley Documentary ‘Two Daughters’ on Bibaa Henry, Nicole Smallman

The BBC have commissioned “Two Daughters,” a documentary fronted by Stacey Dooley about the murders of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. The two women were reported missing on June 6, 2020 after they went to celebrate Bibaa’s birthday in a park. Their bodies were found the following day by Nicole’s boyfriend. Their mother, Mina Smallman (pictured above), was Britain’s first Black Archdeacon and she has now invited Dooley to make a documentary exploring not only the women’s brutal murders and their aftermath, which saw two police officers charged after they shared photographs of Bibaa and Nicole’s bodies online, but also what happens...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety Studio Returns to Sundance With Virtual Interviews in Collaboration With Audible

Variety is returning to the Sundance Film Festival, hosting virtual interviews in the Variety Studio in collaboration with Audible. Throughout the festival, videos from the studio will appear on Variety.com beginning on Jan. 21. The virtual interview studio will feature interviews with the festival’s top directors and talents including Elizabeth Banks (“Call Jane”), John Boyega (“892”), Connie Britton (“892”), Sterling K. Brown (“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”), Oscar De La Hoya (“La Guerra Civil”), Abigail Disney (“The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales”), Lena Dunham (“Sharp Stick”), Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Fresh”), Jesse Eisenberg (“When You Finish Saving the World”), Colin Farrell (“After Yang”), Regina Hall (“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul” and “Master”), Dakota Johnson...
MOVIES
NewsTimes

Benedict Cumberbatch-Starring ‘Sherlock’ Sells Wide for BBC Studios – Global Bulletin

BBC Studios has scored a raft of sales on all seasons of smash hit series “Sherlock,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson. Amazon Prime Video will take non-exclusive SVOD global rights to all four series of the series and the special, “The Abominable Bride,” excluding the U.S., Australia, and greater China. In China, the series will be available exclusively on Tencent Video, while Japanese broadcaster Mystery Channel has acquired the exclusive pay TV license for its AXN Mystery channel. In Russia, the series will have co-exclusive SVOD home on Yandex’s Kinopoisk. Cosmote has secured exclusive Pay TV and non-exclusive SVOD rights for Greece and public broadcaster RTVE in Spain has picked up non-exclusive FVOD rights for its RTVE Play service. In Canada, non-exclusive agreements with CBC Gem and BBC First are in place.
TV SERIES
Variety

Barry Cryer, Comedian and ‘Morecambe and Wise’ Writer, Dies at 86

British comedian Barry Cryer, who wrote for sketch shows including ‘The Two Ronnies’ and ‘Morecambe and Wise,’ died on Tuesday in London, his family have confirmed. He was 86. No cause of death has been released. Cryer was a veteran of British television and radio. Born in Yorkshire, he originally began his career as a variety performer. According to the BBC, broadcaster Sir David Frost spotted him on stage and invited him to work on his shows, including “The Frost Report” alongside writers John Cleese, Graham Chapman and Marty Feldman. He would eventually go on to work on a number of beloved television and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Channel 4 Renews ‘The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan’ for Third, Fourth Seasons

Channel 4 has renewed BAFTA-winning series “The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan” for at least two more seasons. The chat show, which features interviews, games, sketches and music, is co-produced by Gilligan’s production company Momo G and Expectation. Guests have included Riz Ahmed, Jada Pinkett Smith, David Schwimmer, Aisling Bea and Steve Coogan. Gilligan picked up a BAFTA for entertainment performance of the year in 2021. The double order was commissioned by Channel 4’s head of entertainment Phil Harris and commissioning editor Tom Beck. Ben Wicks and Rhe-an Archibald executive produce for Expectation and Pollyanna McGirr and David Geli for Momo G. Gilligan’s ‘The...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Happy Valley’ Producer Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions Doubles Staff With Five Hires

Quay Street Productions, the U.K. production house launched last year by producer and 11-time BAFTA winner Nicola Shindler has doubled its staff with five new hires across production, development and business affairs, ahead of its first batch of productions. The ITV Studios-backed indie company has enlisted Richard Fee, known for his work on Amazon mini-series Anansi Boys, as an executive producer, along with Davina Earl (BBC’s Come Home) as head of development, Athena Stavrakis (James Graham’s upcoming BBC One drama Sherwood) as script executive, Kate Boyle as head of business affairs and Chris Leach as head of production (ITV’s Vera and Bancroft). Most of the new staff members are...
BUSINESS
Variety

Christina Ricci’s ‘Monstrous’ Gets World Premiere at Glasgow Film Festival

Christina Ricci’s upcoming aquatic horror film “Monstrous” is set to premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) in March. Ricci plays a domestic abuse victim fleeing with her 7-year-old soon who soon encounters a terrifying monster living nearby. It is directed by Chris Sivertson (“All Cheerleaders Die”) and written by Carol Chrest (“The Prophet’s Game”). Also having their world premieres at the festival, which is in its 18th edition, are “Skint,” from Peter Mullan and “Derry Girls” creator Lisa McGee, “Wake Up Punk” from Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s son Joe Corré, “Pictures from Iraq” about war photographer David Pratt and “Adult...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Killing Eve’, ‘Dune’ & ‘The Sandman’ Stars Join Hulu Original Drama ‘Washington Black’, Filming To Begin Next Month

EXCLUSIVE: Killing Eve and A Discovery Of Witches star Edward Bluemel, Dune actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster and newcomer Eddie Karanja (After Ever After) have joined Sterling K. Brown, Iola Evans and Ernest Kingsley Jr as series regulars in Hulu drama series Washington Black, we can reveal. Hulu has ordered the sprawling nine-episode limited drama straight to series with filming due to begin next month for producer 20th Television. The show will follow an 11-year-old boy who embarks on a globe-trotting journey of identity after fleeing a Barbados sugar plantation aboard a flying machine in the company of his master’s eccentric inventor brother. Brit Karanja will play the ‘Young...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

‘Pitch perfect’: The Responder viewers praise Martin Freeman’s Liverpudlian accent

BBC One’s new police drama, The Responder, began last night (24 January) – and many fans were impressed with Martin Freeman’s Liverpudlian accent.The series stars Sherlock actor Freeman, who grew up in Hampshire and Surrey, as a Liverpool-based police officer with personal issues that are pushing him to the edge.Freeman previously admitted to Metro that he “spoke to himself in Scouse” for eighteen months in preparation for the role.His approach seems to have worked, because Twitter was full of praise for the actor’s accent on Monday.“Can’t get over how good Martin Freeman’s scouse accent is,” tweeted one viewer.“Martin Freeman’s...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

International Disruptors: Simon Heath, CEO Of ‘Line Of Duty’ Producer World Productions, Talks Landing Hits, THAT Ending And The Future Of British Broadcasting

Welcome to Deadline’s International Disruptors, a feature where we shine a spotlight on key executives and companies outside of the U.S. shaking up the offshore marketplace. This week, we present Simon Heath, World Productions CEO and exec producer of Line of Duty, the biggest UK TV drama of the decade. Line of Duty, Vigil and The Pembrokeshire Murders. The three most-watched dramas in the UK last year were all united by one common denominator: World Productions. By World’s own standards, the ITV Studios-backed drama powerhouse had a phenomenal year during what was a difficult 12 months for the industry, with Covid never far...
TV & VIDEOS
Telegraph

How Claudia Winkleman persuaded me to smash my specs

“You can’t!” my children screamed one by one and then all together. “Don’t!” my friends implored. This reaction came when I revealed I was thinking of having “the operation”. No, not that one. Not the one middle-aged men whisper about. Not the snip....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lulu Wang, Dani Melia Set First-Look TV Deal at Amazon, Form Production Company Local Time

Lulu Wang and Dani Melia have signed a first-look television deal with Amazon via their newly formed production company, Local Time. Wang and Melia first worked together on the critically-acclaimed 2019 feature “The Farewell.” Under the deal, Local Time will develop shows from emerging storytellers for Amazon. Wang is currently directing and executive producing the Amazon drama series “Expats,” based on the Janice Y.K. Lee novel “The Expatriates.” The Hong Kong-set series stars Nicole Kidman, who also executive produces. “We’re thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Amazon,” Wang said. “Jen Salke and her team have been remarkable partners on ‘Expats’ and...
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

BBC Studios reveals new international homes for global phenomenon Sherlock

As with Holmes and Watson, at BBC Studios we understand the importance of great partnerships." — Louise McNab, Director of Content Sales, BBC Studios Global Distribution. BBC Studios has announced new international distribution partnerships that will bring all series of the multi-award-winning hit drama Sherlock, produced by Hartswood Films, to a global audience.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Good Omens’: Cast Confirmed For Season 2 Of Neil Gaiman’s Amazon Fantasy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Cast has been set for season two of Amazon and BBC’s Neil Gaiman fantasy series Good Omens, which remains in production in Scotland. Reprising his role as Metatron is Derek Jacobi (Gladiator) and joining the cast for season two is his I, Claudius co-star Dame Siân Phillips (Dune). Also returning this season in roles that span heaven, hell, and earth are the trio from The League of Gentlemen Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), Steve Pemberton (Killing Eve), and Reece Shearsmith (Inside No. 9). Niamh Walsh (The English Game) returns, while joining in new roles are Tim Downie (Outlander), Pete Firman (The Magicians), Andi Osho...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions Doubles Staff Numbers; Signs Up ‘Anansi Boys’ Exec Richard Fee

It’s a Sin exec Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions has doubled its number of staff, bringing in five individuals including Anansi Boys exec Richard Fee to oversee a slate of new commissions.  The ITV Studios-backed Manchester-based indie, which was launched by the Red Production Company founder last year, has signed Fee as Exec Producer alongside Head of Development Davina Earl, Head of Production Chris Leach, Script Exec Athena Stavrakis and Head of Business Affairs Kate Boyle. Most are Shindler’s former colleagues from her days at Red, the drama powerhouse that has produced the likes of Channel 4’s It’s a Sin and BBC One’s Years and...
BUSINESS
Deadline

BBC Three Is Back: Channel Boss Fiona Campbell Says Return To Linear Will “Add Another Layer Of Audience”; Talks ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs The World’ & ‘Conversations With Friends’

EXCLUSIVE: “Bringing BBC Three back to linear TV” would have been far down former BBC Director General Tony Hall’s list of predictions for his successor’s first major piece of business. In 2014, having only just become DG, Hall took the first forward-thinking decision of his own rein by making BBC Three a solely online channel, knocking a hefty £50M ($67.4M) from its budget (the money was diverted to drama) and acting ahead of the curve of the viewing habits of BBC Three’s younger target market, who were showing a greater propensity to watch programing on streaming platforms at a time of...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

