Sally Wainwright, Claudia Winkleman, ‘Top Gear’ Hosts to Feature at Virtual BBC Studios Showcase 2022

BBC Studios has unveiled the line-up for its annual Showcase and it includes creatives such as “Happy Valley” creator Sally Wainwright and the hosts of “ Top Gear .”

The three-day event, which will again be virtual for 2022 , will be fronted by talent including “Strictly Come Dancing” co-host Claudia Winkleman, Clara Amfo and Anita Rani, as well as BBC Studios execs.

BBC Studios is the commercial arm of broadcaster the BBC and among those appearing at the Showcase will be the BBC’s director-general Tim Davie, BBC Studios CEO Tom Fussell and BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore. They will discuss content trends as well as the BBC’s creative direction.

The three-day event also promises “dynamic genre sessions” and industry-leading insights from creatives such as Wainwright, who will give attendees an exclusive insight into the final season of “Happy Valley,” Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli, who will be talking about their new as yet unnamed comedy thriller, and Romesh Ranganathan who will present a first look at his new comedy series, “Avoidance.”

Also on the roster are the producers of “Dynasties II” as well as writers of “The Salisbury Poisonings” talking about their new crime drama “Blue Lights,” playwright Nicôle Lecky talking about “MOOD,” the television adaptation of her hit play and fellow scribe Bash Doran on “Life After Life” (alongside director John Crowley), the stars of new comedy “I Hate You” and comedian Lee Mack talking to the creators of a new gameshow format, “The 1% Club.”

And to mark the arrival of David Attenborough’s highly anticipated show “Frozen Planet II,” BBC Studios Natural History Unit will present an in-depth session on the making of the series and where it will take viewers.

The 2022 Showcase, which will be BBC Studios’ 46th, will also present a host of new projects, including #MeToo-inspired “Chivalry” from Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani, Clerkenwell Films’ “The Birth of Daniel F Harris,” anniversary series “Silent Witness: HISTORY,” “Frida,” about Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, “Louis Theroux’s Forbidden America,” new gameshow “Surprize Fund” and “Spectacular Earth,” which takes viewers on a journey through the world’s most mesmerising natural phenomena.

“The Outlaws” season 2 and animation “Bluey” season 3 will also be on the slate.

“In a time of continued uncertainty there is one thing that our global customers can be assured of – a BBC Studios slate packed with world-class programming, spanning every genre to meet their needs,” Louise McNab, director of content sales at BBC Studios said in a statement.

“We have the latest projects from the industry’s most sought-after talent and can’t wait to present them, alongside exciting creative ideas in early stages of development. With a fantastic response to our event last year, we are working hard to match-make customers with creatives based on their content needs and to ensure every moment with us will be time well spent.”

The Showcase takes place Feb. 28-March 2.