Manfred Thierry Mugler, French Fashion Designer, Dies at 73

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Manfred Thierry Mugler , a French fashion designer whose work was worn by some of the most prominent figures in entertainment, died on Sunday. He was 73 years old.

Mugler’s death was confirmed through a post on his official Instagram.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler,” reads the post. The same message is also written in French. “May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Mugler was born in Strasbourg, France on Dec. 21, 1948. After training in interior design at the Strasbourgh School of Decorative Arts, he entered the world of fashion in 1971 by designing clothes for Karim.

In 1973, at the age of 26, Mugler created “Café de Paris,” his first personal collection. After being launched onto a global scale, he opened his Paris boutique and began to attract international recognition for his emphasis on broad-shouldered designs evoking the styles of the mid-20th century.

Mugler made a formal exit from ready-to-wear fashion after the turn of the century, though he continued to work as a designer and artisan. Alongside a line of fragrances and cosmetics, Mugler has collaborated with Beyoncé, Cirque du Soleil and Serhat. He has also designed for Kim Kardashian West, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, David Bowie, George Michael, Miley Cyrus, Sharon Stone, Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid, Diana Ross and many more figures.

Mugler has also directed short films and commercials and designed costumes for various film and theater productions. In 1988, he published his first photography book, “Thierry Mugler: Photographer.”

Beyond fashion, Mugler was a longtime bodybuilder. He was also openly gay and has been a much-adored figure among the LGBTQ+ community.

Deadline

How Lady Gaga Made Peace With Her Personal Demons To Play The “Black Widow” In ‘House Of Gucci’

Musical savant, fashion maven, provocateur, philanthropist. When multi-hyphenate Lady Gaga first added ‘leading actress’ to the list with 2018’s A Star is Born, she was Oscar-nominated. Now, she’s back with House of Gucci. Can Ridley Scott’s film cement her path as a major movie player? Antonia Blyth meets Gaga to dig into the real story behind the star. In the Ridley Scott-directed House of Gucci, Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the notorious ‘black widow’ who had her husband Maurizio Gucci murdered. And much has been made of Gaga’s deep dive into Patrizia—the nine months spent speaking in her accent, the ‘cloud...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kate releases three striking photographs to mark her 40th birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge has marked her milestone 40th birthday by releasing three portraits showing the sophisticated glamour of the future queen.Kate has been pictured in three relaxed poses, wearing different Alexander McQueen dresses and with her hair flowing.Celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, famed for working with industry stars like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss described photographing the duchess as “a moment of pure joy” and said with her “positive energy” she can “bring hope to the whole world”.The duchess will celebrate her 40th birthday on Sunday and the event is likely to be a private family affair marked...
WORLD
Footwear News

Sophia Coppola is Effortlessly Chic in Striped Dress and Capped Slingback Heels at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sophia Coppola was the picture of sophisticated cool in Paris while attending Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show. While viewing the collection on the runway, Coppola was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Vanessa Paradis and Pharrell Williams. For the occasion, the Oscar-winning director stepped out in a pale pink and navy tweed Chanel dress. The knee-0length number featured four pockets and logo-accented buttons. Coppola accessorized with a velvety black clutch and gold Chanel chain belt. as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Kate Middleton Does Over-The-Knee Boots in a Way That Works for Her

The Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday portraits showed how far Kate Middleton’s style has come since she married into the royal family. A new sense of ease and a penchant for haute drama reflected a woman who feels confident in herself and is not afraid to show it. Following that Paolo Roversi fashion shoot, for which Kate commissioned three new Alexander McQueen looks, she has been carefully honing her everyday wear to reflect this new refined elegance.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rihanna Adds Contrast to All-Black Skintight Activewear in an Oversized Balenciaga Plaid Jacket & Knife Boots in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna walks the streets of NYC in style. The “Do Ya Thang” singer was spotted while out and about in New York City on Tuesday night. For the ensemble, Rihanna donned a black and blue plaid oversized jacket by Balenciaga that featured a zipper and two big front pockets. Underneath, she wore the label’s black stretchy turtleneck and leggings that added some functionality to the look. She accessorized with a black Raf Simons baseball cap and glittery dangling earrings. To ground...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reality Tea

Netflix Cancels Paris Hilton Cooking Show After Just One Season

Paris Hilton’s cooking show just got cooked. According to People, Netflix has canceled Cooking With Paris after just one season. That’s not hot. Cooking With Paris was a playful take on the tried and true cooking show genre, and viewers followed Paris as she invited her rich and famous friends to help her tackle simple […] The post Netflix Cancels Paris Hilton Cooking Show After Just One Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Julia Fox Zips Up in Leather Minidress and Feet-Shaped Boots with Kanye West at Schiaparelli Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

Julia Fox is continuing her takeover of Paris—Paris Fashion Week, that is—at the Spring 2022 couture shows. Accompanied by new boyfriend Kanye West, her latest look was spotted in Schiaparelli’s front row this morning alongside Laverne Cox and Chiara Ferragni. While taking in surrealist designs by creative director Daniel Roseberry—whose own jeans Fox wore at Kenzo’s Fall 2022 menswear show—the “Uncut Gems” actress donned a slick black leather minidress. The long-sleeved number featured structured accents resembling a bustier and corset. It also included a long silver zipper on its front, allowing for easy wear. Fox’s look was paired with black tights,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Selena Gomez Goes High-Low in Luxe Green Coat and Affordable Sam Edelman Loafers on ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez dressed warmly yesterday to film her hit Hulu show “Only Murders in the Building.” The actress has returned to New York City to film the comedic mystery show with Steve Martin and Martin Short. The “Another Cinderella Story” star was seen in New York City, wearing a furry green Proenza Schouler coat. The $895 faux fur number featured a long silhouette with large lapels and a thick belt attachment. Layered over black trousers and a printed scarf, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Kanye West, New Girlfriend Show Off Denim, Leather Looks at Paris Fashion Week

Ye, the artist commonly known as Kanye West, and his new girlfriend, “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox, are stealing the show at Paris Fashion Week with matching denim and leather outfits. The new couple made their red-carpet debut together Sunday at the Kenzo Fall-Winter 2022/2023 Menswear fashion show wearing matching all-denim ensembles. The outfits drew immediate comparisons to the denim-on-denim looks that Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake famously donned at the 2001 American Music Awards. Ye matched light-wash jeans and Red Wing work boots with a puffy denim jacket from his new Yeezy Gap partner Balenciaga. Announced earlier this month, the team-up...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Margot Robbie Goes All-White in Cutout Minidress, Tweed Blazer & Ankle Boots at Chanel’s Couture Show at Paris Fashion Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Margot Robbie looked every bit the Chanel girl leaving the brand’s Spring 2022 couture show in Paris. The actress was part of a star-studded front row that included Pharrell, Sophia Coppola and Vanessa Paradis, among others. For the occasion, the “Suicide Squad” star wore an oversized white tweed Chanel blazer. The winter-worthy piece featured wide 3/4-length sleeves, as well as four front pockets and gold buttons. Robbie’s look gained a sleek edge from a sultry Chanel dress, which featured interwoven...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Balenciaga and Gorpcore Staples Heat Up: Lyst

At the tail end of 2021, fashion mourned the death of streetwear pioneer Virgil Abloh, got swept up in the onscreen drama of “House of Gucci,” delved deeper into the metaverse and hunkered down in outdoors, active and ski collections, even if it was just from the comfort of their homes. The impact of these fashion moments, coupled with the rise in Covid cases, is evident in The Lyst Index for Q4 2021, a quarterly ranking of fashion’s hottest brands and products based on Google search data, social media mentions and the browsing habits of the global fashion shopping platform’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Rodarte Sisters, Kate and Laura Mulleavy on Creating Designer Looks for ‘Sing 2’

Animated films including Netflix’s “Over the Moon” have gone high fashion in the past few years, with computer-generated costumes created by notable fashion designers. “Sing 2,” now available on-demand, is the latest to recruit high-fashion names to outfit the CGI characters. Rodarte sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy brought their designs to the film, the sequel to the 2016 animated jukebox musical. An addition to the cast of anthropomorphic animals is Clay Calloway, a lion voiced by U2’s Bono. Clay is a reclusive rock legend who is persuaded by koala Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) and porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson) to come out of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Nicole Kidman Bought 10-Year-Old Kristen Stewart Walkie Talkies for Christmas After ‘Panic Room’ Rehearsals

Kristen Stewart only had two small film credits under her belt when she got cast to star in one of the leading roles in David Fincher’s thriller “Panic Room.” Fincher originally paired Stewart with Nicole Kidman. The latter was in the midst of a strong run at the turn of the century with films such as “Eyes Wide Shut,” “The Others” and “Moulin Rouge!” But Kidman had to bow out of “Panic Room” a few weeks into rehearsals after sustaining an injury that would had made shooting the film difficult. Fincher chose Jodie Foster as Kidman’s replacement, and the rest...
MOVIES
