Manfred Thierry Mugler, French Fashion Designer, Dies at 73

Manfred Thierry Mugler , a French fashion designer whose work was worn by some of the most prominent figures in entertainment, died on Sunday. He was 73 years old.

Mugler’s death was confirmed through a post on his official Instagram.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler,” reads the post. The same message is also written in French. “May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Mugler was born in Strasbourg, France on Dec. 21, 1948. After training in interior design at the Strasbourgh School of Decorative Arts, he entered the world of fashion in 1971 by designing clothes for Karim.

In 1973, at the age of 26, Mugler created “Café de Paris,” his first personal collection. After being launched onto a global scale, he opened his Paris boutique and began to attract international recognition for his emphasis on broad-shouldered designs evoking the styles of the mid-20th century.

Mugler made a formal exit from ready-to-wear fashion after the turn of the century, though he continued to work as a designer and artisan. Alongside a line of fragrances and cosmetics, Mugler has collaborated with Beyoncé, Cirque du Soleil and Serhat. He has also designed for Kim Kardashian West, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, David Bowie, George Michael, Miley Cyrus, Sharon Stone, Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid, Diana Ross and many more figures.

Mugler has also directed short films and commercials and designed costumes for various film and theater productions. In 1988, he published his first photography book, “Thierry Mugler: Photographer.”

Beyond fashion, Mugler was a longtime bodybuilder. He was also openly gay and has been a much-adored figure among the LGBTQ+ community.