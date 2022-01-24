ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Star James Snyder Fired Following Complaint About His Conduct

By Kimberly Nordyke
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7KO2_0dtjK3KW00

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star James Snyder has been fired from the Broadway show following an independent investigation sparked by a complaint from his co-star.

Producers said Sunday that they received a complaint about Snyder, who plays Harry Potter in the show, from Diane Davis, who plays Harry’s wife, Ginny, on Nov. 19 about his “conduct.”

“Immediately upon receiving this complaint the producers commissioned an independent investigation by a third party, and Mr. Snyder was suspended pending the investigation’s completion,” they said. “At the conclusion of the investigation, the producers decided Mr. Snyder should not return to the production and terminated his contract.”

Davis has “made the personal decision to take a leave of absence. Out of respect for her privacy — and to maintain the integrity of the investigation — we will make no further comment regarding the matter.”

It’s unclear how long Davis’ leave of absence will be or the exact nature of her complaint.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Snyder’s reps for comment.

For their part, Cursed Child’s producers added: “We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported.”

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, first debuted as a two-part show but was reimagined last year as a single-ticket performance.

Snyder has appeared in other Broadway productions including Cry-Baby, If/Then and In Transit. He also has appeared in episodes of The Good Wife, Rizzoli & Isles, Blue Bloods, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Drop Dead Diva, among other TV series.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Harry Potter’ Actor Harry Melling on Starring Role in Gender- and Genre-Bending ‘Please Baby Please’: “It’s ‘West Side Story’ Meets David Lynch”

Harry Melling could have been trapped being Dudley Dursley all his life. The British actor was 10 when he was cast to play Harry Potter’s portly, bullying muggle cousin in the fantasy film franchise. Short cameos in five Potter films could have condemned Melling to a lifetime of C-list celebrity “Where Are They Now?” features. Instead, Melling, quietly and without much fuss — he is English after all — has become a bit of a thing. He’s followed up scene-stealing performances in a string of Netflix hits —The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Old Guard, The Queen’s Gambit — with a supporting...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: John Boyega on Personally Requesting Michael K. Williams Be Cast in ‘892’

One of the final onscreen performances from Michael K. Williams — who died in September due to an accidental overdose — premieres at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. 892, which is screening in the fest’s U.S. Dramatic Competition section, sees the late actor appear onscreen opposite John Boyega, who talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the experience of working with the actor whom he had long admired. 892 tells the real-life story of Brian Easley, a Marine veteran who was shot and killed by police after he threatened to bomb a Wells Fargo in an Atlanta suburb in 2017.  “Michael was somebody...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kathy Griffin Says She Was Fired From Co-Hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show After Demanding Raise

Kathy Griffin says that when she asked for a pay raise ahead of CNN’s 2016 New Year’s Eve show, CNN president Jeff Zucker denied it and then fired her — before eventually rehiring her following a 20 percent cut in her pay. In a feature published by The New York Times, Griffin opened up about her attempt at pay negotiation, which quickly soured. Ten days before the network’s New Year’s Eve show, which Griffin was then co-hosting with Anderson Cooper, she says she reached out to the president of CNN, expressing that she was “carrying more of the prep work than...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Cursed Child#Cry Baby
CinemaBlend

Yes, That Emma Watson Mistake Has Been Confirmed By The Harry Potter Anniversary Producers, And Will Be Fixed

As die hard fans jumped into the heartwarming reunion that was Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, a rather glaring error presented itself early on. By total accident, a photo of actor Emma Roberts was used in a segment that was supposed to be showing young Emma Watson, in her pre-Potter childhood. Thanks to the eagle eyed fans that spotted this mistake, the producers of the special have confirmed that there was a mixup, and have promised that all will be fixed.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes explains why he accepted the role of Lord Voldemort in Return to Hogwarts

The Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion has been released – and it contains some special treats for fans.Cast and crew of the franchise have assembled for a one-off episode, entitled Return to Hogwarts, was released on New Year’s Day 2022.A large number of the high-profile supporting cast members, including Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes and Gary Oldman, have returned to reminisce on the film series.Fiennes first appeared as the villainous Voldemort in 2005’s sequel Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Speaking about his decision to accept the role, he said: “My sister has children who were then around 11...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Alan Rickman Was One of Only People Who Knew Snape's Secrets and Refused to Share

The true intentions of Severus Snape came as a shock to Harry Potter fans around the globe when they finally saw his story come to an end. While the Hogwarts professor had acted as an antagonist to Harry throughout the books and movies, and it seemed to readers and viewers like he was one of the villains, he was actually protecting the young man the entire time because of the love he had for Lily Potter. Very few people knew where Snape's story was going, even in the early days of the film franchise. But author J.K. Rowling trusted the late Alan Rickman with the whole story before it had been published, and he managed to keep it a secret from everyone.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Harry Potter’ Star Jason Isaacs On J.K. Rowling Controversy: “I Was Not Going To Be Jumping To Stab Her”

Jason Isaacs, best known for his role as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, addressed the controversy swirling around J.K. Rowling in an interview published today by The Telegraph regarding the author’s statements on the transgender community. In the past, Rowling has publicly stated that “sex is real and has lived consequences.” Her statements caused great division in the Harry Potter community, and resulted in cast members such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint issue statements amid the backlash. Last week in The Times interview, Grint expressed that though he doesn’t “necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, she’s...
CELEBRITIES
spectrumlocalnews.com

Broadway's 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' actor fired

NEW YORK (AP) — The actor playing Harry Potter has been fired from the Broadway production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” following a complaint by a co-star about his conduct. Producers said Sunday night that, after an independent investigation of the incident, they decided to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'Harry Potter' Broadway Star Fired Over Misconduct Allegations

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star James Snyder has been fired by producers following a complaint made by his co-star about the Broadway actor's conduct shortly after the recently-revamped show returned to the stage. Just weeks after the show returned to Broadway on Nov. 16 following a pandemic shutdown, producers announced that Snyder, who played Harry Potter, will not return to the production following an independent investigation into his conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Gamespot

Harry Potter Star Writes About "Tricky" Relationship With JK Rowling

Actor Rupert Grint, who appeared in all eight Harry Potter films and the recent 20th anniversary reunion special on HBO Max, has written in a new op-ed about his complicated relationship with JK Rowling, the problematic author who created the series. Rowling, who has faced criticism over her comments about sex and gender issues, was present in HBO special only via archival clips.
MOVIES
The Independent

Can you correctly identify the Harry Potter characters from 19 quotes?

Schoolboy Eli Chmelik has set the Guinness World Record for most Harry Potter characters guessed from film quotes within 60 seconds.Here are the 19 quotes from which the 11-year-old correctly identified the characters:Quotes1. Dobby is used to death threats sir. Dobby gets them five times a day at home.2. I want to commit the murder I was imprisoned for.3. Are you insane? Of course, I want to leave the Dursleys. Have you got a house? When can I move in?4. Wit beyond measure is man’s greatest treasure.5. Keep everybody in their seats, a boy has just been killed.6. Just because...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
MOVIES
The Independent

Boy, 11, sets record for most Harry Potter characters guessed from film quotes

A schoolboy has set the Guinness World Record for most Harry Potter characters guessed from film quotes within 60 seconds.Eli Chmelik, who got 19 correct answers within one minute, said it felt “very strange” to hold a world record.The 11-year-old, of Manningtree in Essex said he read the first Harry Potter book aged six and “instantly loved the entire series”.He said he has read them “dozens of times each”.“I’d been reading the books obsessively for several years, then I saw the same record but for Star Wars, and I thought I can do this for Harry Potter,” he said.Asked...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy