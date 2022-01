Scrolling through million-dollar Zillow listings and living vicariously through the rich and famous has become a national pastime. But what about if you could actually stay in one of those unbelievable mansions? Thanks to Airbnb, you can. Currently listed not far from where I grew up in Accord, NY in Ulster County, is your opportunity to stay in one of the most uniquely designed homes in the entire Hudson Valley that has been home to creatives from all walks of life, including an Oscar-winning actor. Who was the star? The listing declines to name-drop, but let's just say you saw him in a recent Marvel blockbuster and I'll spill the beans a little later. First let's check out this amazing space.

