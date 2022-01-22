ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Don't Have to Smoke to Get Lung Cancer

Cover picture for the articleSATURDAY, Jan. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Tobacco use is far and away the...

Do you have a cough that won't quit?

MARION -- We've all been there at some point. A nagging tickle in your throat steals your sleep and has you reaching for cough drops and water. Air quality, allergies, the common cold, or viruses are the primary triggers of coughing. However, when shortness of breath and fatigue accompany the...
No, you don’t have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to donate blood

For over 50 years, January has marked National Blood Donor Month in the United States. This year, national blood donation organizations are urging healthy Americans to donate blood because the nation’s blood supply “remains at one of its lowest levels in recent years,” according to a statement issued on Jan. 10.
Newer Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Might Raise Heart, Cancer Risks

THURSDAY, Jan. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Finding the right medication for rheumatoid arthritis isn't easy, and a newer pill against the disease carries higher risks of heart attack, stroke and cancer than older RA drugs, a new clinical trial confirms. The study was mandated by the U.S. Food and...
2 Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Tied to Lower Risk of Parkinson's

FRIDAY, Jan. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Two rheumatoid arthritis drugs show potential for lowering the risk of Parkinson's disease, new research shows. Some previous studies have found that people with rheumatoid arthritis have a lower risk of Parkinson's, and it was suggested that a class of rheumatoid arthritis drugs called disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) may play a role in that reduced risk.
The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
Anti-vaxxer who bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital

The 52-year-old former anti-vaxxer who reportedly bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging people and other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital. He reportedly turned his back on getting a life-saving injection, but after contracting Coronavirus just before Christmas now says he wishes he’d had the COVID-19 vaccine.
Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
