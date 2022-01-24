ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Wears Bright White Contact Lenses With Red Leather Clad Julia Fox At PFW — Photos

By Erin Silvia
 4 days ago
MEGA

Kanye West and his new gorgeous girlfriend Julia Fox turned heads in breathtaking looks while posing for epic photos during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

Kanye West, 44, proved he can own just about any look when he stepped out wearing bright white contact lenses during his latest appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. The rapper was joined by actress Julia Fox, 31, and the new lovebirds confidently posed for photos while wearing wild and bold looks. His outfit included a charcoal scarf that went over his head and over the bottom part of his face as well as a black leather jacket, pants, and boots, while she wore her own long black leather jacket over a red leather dress.

Kanye West and Julia Fox at Paris Fashion Week. (MEGA)

Julia also added metallic silver pointy-toed thigh-high boots and a dramatic makeup look that included black eyeshadow and liner all around her eyes. She topped off her stylish choices with dangling earrings and had her long locks tied back. The two stars didn’t seem to mind the crowd that surrounded them as they walked on by together and appeared relaxed and comfortable in their own skin.

Another pic of Kanye West and Julia Fox wowing with their looks. (MEGA)

Kanye and Julia’s latest outing comes on the same day they made their red carpet debut as a couple in matching all denim outfits at the Kenzo Paris Fashion Week show. They included denim jackets, jeans, black gloves, and boots, and Julia’s makeup was the same as her latest appearance. Ye and the pretty brunette stayed close to each other the entire time they were out and about and definitely looked thrilled to be around each other as onlookers stared in awe.

Kanye and Julia first met last month on New Year’s Eve and haven’t been shy about showcasing their fondness toward each other. The latter has already posted several social media pics and videos of them sharing tender moments, like a passionate kiss, and has opened up about the attention she’s been getting because of the new romance.

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” Julia said during the Jan. 21 episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits. “People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

LittleBee 2
3d ago

They look like demons! Maybe they are meant for each other - I never have thought Ye belonged with Kim

Denise Dykes
3d ago

Please stop classifying every woman as gorgeous!! They are just women with great makeup artists!!!!

Ruth
4d ago

At first glance I thought she had a huge fro on her head 😅

