Gainsborough's Blue Boy, National Gallery review: hurry to meet him, before he's gone again

By Alastair Sooke,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhoever he is, he’s back. Exactly a hundred years ago, The Blue Boy, Thomas Gainsborough’s full-length portrait of about 1770, was honoured with a three-week valedictory display at the National Gallery, after the Duke of Westminster sold it to the American tycoon Henry E. Huntington for a record price. Ninety thousand...

