You Won’t Believe What Piers Morgan Just Said About Meghan Markle & Prince Harry On TV—He Can’t Be Serious!

Piers Morgan returned to British morning TV last week and once again, unsurprisingly complained and ranted about his disdain for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The controversial television personality, 56, spoke with Sophie Raworth for BBC’s Sunday Morning show on January 16th and viewers immediately took to Twitter to respond to his comments.

Morgan first spoke about his return to television and said, “I haven’t been on breakfast television for nearly a year, it feels weird but sort of nice.” He continued, “My one question for you is: Am I allowed to have an opinion? Because that was the problem last time.”

Morgan was referring to an onscreen incident in March 2021 which prompted 54,595 Ofcom complaints and led to him quitting his position on Good Morning Britain. After Markle opened up about her mental health struggles and surviving suicidal thoughts in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Morgan said on his show at the time that he “wouldn’t believe” her among other comments that viewers deemed “insensitive,” “hateful” and “offensive” on social media.

Now, Morgan of course isn’t finished with his insistent jabs at the former royal couple. On his January 16th television appearance, he and Raworth were filmed looking through newspapers and discussing recent headlines. They discussed a story about Markle and Prince Harry’s request to be protected by British police if they visited the U.K.

Morgan commented that the couple had a “brazen double standard.” He said, “It was chillingly inevitable that these two [Harry and Meghan] would pop their heads up again right when the Queen least wants them to.”

He didn’t stop there. Morgan continued, “Why should the British police protect him? He’s now a private citizen, he doesn’t do any royal duties, they’re making hundreds of millions of dollars fleecing their royal titles, which they still have while simultaneously trashing the royal family and the institution of the monarchy that his grandmother is the head of, and now they want to have their cake as always.”

Viewers on Twitter responded to Morgan’s comments, with many noting that what the royal couple feared was the potential for attacks on Markle, as countless death threats, hateful notes and harmful rhetoric is often surrounding her name on social media.

Some fans pointed out how they believe Morgan is “obsessed” with Markle but rarely comments on controversy centering around Prince Andrew. “Love him or hate him, agree or disagree with him, there’s no denying that Piers Morgan‘s malicious obsession of Meghan Markle is reprehensible,” wrote one user, “His claim of ‘freedom of speech’ and ‘defending the Queen’ is utter nonsense.”

“Piers Morgan wants you to think he doesn’t know why #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle would be concerned about their safety in the UK, but he knows,” wrote another, sharing a video about Princess Diana’s fear of paparazzi and being followed.

Ultimately, regardless of what Morgan says, as fans tweeted, the former royal couple wanting protection seems warranted when analyzing the treatment of Markle from the British tabloids and on social media.

Another user wrote about his recent TV appearance, “Piers Morgan slagging off Harry and Meghan on live TV. Who would have expected that? The man’s obsession is frightening.” It seems many British daytime TV viewers have (understandably) had enough of Morgan’s comments and time on-air.