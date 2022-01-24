Take part in bunny yoga in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO — The cuteness factor was out of control Sunday as WGN’s Marcella Raymond took in the sights and sounds of bunny yoga in West Rogers Park.

Red Door Animal Shelter brings the bunnies and those inside simply enjoy the serenity.

The bunnies hop around you, behind you and on top of you, allowing for plenty of petting breaks during the yoga session.

The bunnies will be at Indian Boundary Park until March, with several bunnies being available for adoption at Red Door Animal Shelter.

