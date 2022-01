Orlando (Fla.) Boone wide receiver Aidan Mizell has quickly turned into one of the hottest prospects in the Sunshine State. Over the past week or so, the unranked class of 2023 recruit has picked up offers from Georgia, Alabama, USC, Penn State, Tennessee and Ole Miss. More tenders are on the way as Mizell has not only looked the part the past two weeks at a pair of 7-on-7 tournaments, but is also coming off a strong junior campaign in which he totaled just over 1,000 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO