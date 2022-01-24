ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toy Review: Diamond Select Lord of the Rings Series 2 and 3

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToy Review: Diamond Select Lord of the Rings Series 2 and 3. With the release of Diamond Select‘s The Lord of the Rings series 2 and 3 figures, fans can now finally build Sauron, the impressive, fully poseable 13-inch build-a-figure. It’s hard to top the old Toy Biz version, with its...

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Flexes Its Power Ahead of Fantasy-Crowded 2022

There were no elves, dwarfs or hobbits shown — not even a few crumbs of lembas bread. And yet, Amazon’s teaser video Jan. 19 revealing the mere title of its upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV series managed to rack up an estimated social reach of 1 billion impressions and trended in markets worldwide on Twitter and YouTube, the studio claims. “To already see this much enthusiasm for the series is incredible and gets us even more excited for what we’ll be sharing with fans in the near future,” says Ukonwa Ojo, global CMO of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. The show’s...
TV SERIES
Miami Herald

‘The Lord of the Rings’ Series Finally Gets a Title

One ring to rule them all — again. More than 20 years after The Fellowship of the Ring hit theaters, J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings is getting another adaptation. Unlike Peter Jackson‘s film trilogy, however, the latest take on the beloved fantasy series will be coming to TV rather than the big screen. Amazon is behind the upcoming TV show, which is set to become the most expensive series ever made, possibly exceeding $1 billion in production costs.
TV & VIDEOS
Vanity Fair

Lord of the Rings

At first, we appear to be looking at a vast landscape. Mist drifts off a sunlit plateau like a slow-motion waterfall. A winding river cuts deep through a rocky canyon. But this is not actually a faraway view, it’s a close-up one. That orange glow is not the illumination of a sun, but the fire beneath a crucible, and the cracks and crevices are part of a mold, now flowing with molten metal.
MOVIES
celebritypage.com

Amazon Studios Announces Title of Forthcoming 'Lord of the Rings' TV Series

Amazon Studios announced the title of its upcoming Lord of the Rings television series: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The series will premiere on September 2 on Prime Video. The epic fantasy show is set during the Second Age of Middle-earth's history, a relatively unexplored portion...
TV SERIES
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Todd Mcfarlane
ComicBook

Lord of the Rings Series Title Revealed by Prime Video

On Wednesday, Prime Video officially revealed the title of its upcoming Lord of the Rings television series to be The Rings of Power. The video announcing the name features a narrator's voice reciting the first few lines of the Ring Verse, a poem about the One Ring describing its nature and relation to the other Rings of Power and their master, Sauron: "Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie."
TV SERIES
CNET

The Rings of Power: Amazon reveals title for Lord of the Rings prequel series

Amazon Prime Video unveiled the title for the upcoming Lord of the Rings prequel TV series, Wednesday. It shows the name of the series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, being cast in metal, while the familiar refrain from J.R.R. Tolkien's books evokes the creation of the rings, so central to their plot.
TV SERIES
#Toy Biz#The Lord Of The Rings#Diamonds#Diamond Select S
thesalemnewsonline.com

Everything to Know About Prime Video’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel Series

When it comes to filmed versions of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy masterwork The Lord of the Rings, audiences’ appetites remain strong. So, consider this prequel series “second breakfast” for fans of the epic novels and director Peter Jackson’s equally transporting Oscar winners. Here’s a taste of the journey ahead.
TV SERIES
manofmany.com

Amazon Finally Lifts the Lid on its Insane ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series

Until now, the intrigue surrounding Amazon Prime Video’s new JRR Tolkien adaptation has been fraught with mystery. Despite being announced last year (to great excitement), not much has been unveiled about the multi-series epic, but come September all will be revealed. Amazon has lifted the lid on its new baby, revealing the series will be titled Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 2 September. Pack your bags, we’re going back to Middle-Earth.
TheOneRing.net

Collecting The Precious – Diamond Select Toys Aragorn and Moria Orc Figure Announcement

Our friends at Diamond Select Toys are announcing the next two figures in their The Lord of the Rings action figure line. Fans can start looking forward to adding Aragorn and a Moria Orc to their Middle-earth action figure collections. These figures, like the previous, will have multiple points of articulation, detailed sculpting, and paint applications. Aragorn includes a torch, his ranger sword and the sword Anduril, while the orc includes a sword, a spear, an alternate helmeted head, and removable shoulder armor, so you can customize different orcs! These two figures will come in with a price tag of $29.99 like the rest of the line – and, like those earlier figures, they include parts which can be assembled to build your own Sauron!
LIFESTYLE
SuperHeroHype

Disney+ Adds Five Marvel One-Shots To Its Library

Years ago, Marvel One-Shots were the hallmark of the MCU Blu-ray’s bonus materials. Starting with Thor’s release in 2011, Marvel began producing short films that expanded the lore of the franchise and often featured supporting players from the films themselves. Now, fans can catch up on a few highlights thanks to Disney+. The streaming service has just added five one-shots to its streaming library. You can check out the full list below:
TV & VIDEOS
SuperHeroHype

Playmates to Revive and Update Star Trek 5-Inch Action Figure Line

Playmates to Revive and Update Star Trek 5-Inch Action Figure Line. Impressively sticking to their guns, Playmates will not venture into the popular 6-inch format when it revives Star Trek as an action figure line. As revealed today on StarTrek.com, they stick to what they know best, and that’s 5-inch figures. For longtime collectors, that’s good news, as it means they can display with most of Playmates’ previous figures and playsets. (It’s also good news for Playmates, who can simply reissue all the old stuff with updated deco.) But for those who feared more cartoony toys than meet today’s collector standard, fear not. While the Star Trek 5-inch figures look slightly barrel-chested, they feature upgraded articulation and photo-realistic likenesses.
ENTERTAINMENT
SuperHeroHype

Hot Toys’ First Spider-Man: No Way Home Villain Figure Is Green Goblin

Hot Toys’ First Spider-Man: No Way Home Villain Figure Is Green Goblin. When it comes to companies making toys out of previously well-kept plot secrets, Hot Toys usually go first. There are two reasons for this. One, they can charge whatever they like, costs be damned. Two, they’re generally offering a preorder that will take a year or so to fill anyway. Odds are they found out about Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home when the rest of us did, once he showed up on that teaser poster. But getting the perfect reference material may have taken longer. And this is notably the classic look that he first shows up in, rather than the somewhat more comic-accurate version he later modifies.
MOVIES
Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Paramount Reschedules New Transformers, TMNT, and Quiet Place Films

Paramount Reschedules New Transformers, TMNT, and Quiet Place Films. Over the next few years, Paramount will roll out new entries in several of its most bankable franchises. But some of these films are hitting theaters later than expected. Earlier today, the studio shared its updated release calendar, revealing new dates for a number of highly-anticipated titles. Paramount reschedules.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel in Development With ‘Moon Knight’ Writer Jeremy Slater

New Line is ready for round two of Moral Kombat. The studio has hired screenwriter Jeremy Slater to pen a sequel to the 2021 video game adaptation, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Mortal Kombat debuted simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2021 and earned $83.7 million globally. According to HBO Max, which does not release viewership data publicly, it has been among the streaming service’s top feature films. Mortal Kombat is based on the seminal 1992 arcade fighting game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. It centers on a tournament gathering the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dual’: RLJE Films Prevails In Bidding War To Acquire Sundance Sci-Fi Thriller Starring Karen Gillan And Aaron Paul

RLJE Films last night acquired U.S. rights to Riley Stearns’ thriller Dual in a competitive bidding situation, striking a low-mid seven figure deal for the film, which recently premiered in U.S. Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival. XYZ Films, CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group closed the deal with RLJE Films, with the former company also handling world rights outside of the U.S. The film is slated for release in theaters this year. Dual centers on Sarah (Karen Gillan), a woman who, upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family....
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Paramount+’s New Halo Trailer Arrives This Sunday

Paramount+’s New Halo Trailer Arrives This Sunday. Disney isn’t the only major studio that uses football to plug its upcoming slate. This Sunday, January 30, the AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will include a special treat for anyone who sticks around at halftime. During the break, Paramount+ will debut the new trailer for its upcoming Halo series. Check out the announcement below.
VIDEO GAMES

