Toy Review: Diamond Select Lord of the Rings Series 2 and 3

Hot Toys’ First Spider-Man: No Way Home Villain Figure Is Green Goblin. When it comes to companies making toys out of previously well-kept plot secrets, Hot Toys usually go first. There are two reasons for this. One, they can charge whatever they like, costs be damned. Two, they’re generally offering a preorder that will take a year or so to fill anyway. Odds are they found out about Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home when the rest of us did, once he showed up on that teaser poster. But getting the perfect reference material may have taken longer. And this is notably the classic look that he first shows up in, rather than the somewhat more comic-accurate version he later modifies.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO