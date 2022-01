Jarrett Culver is likely not longed for the Memphis Grizzlies world. Of course it is nothing personal. He’s been nothing but professional in his time with the Grizzlies, and when called upon he actually has played some good basketball for Memphis. In fact, in 22 games as a member of the Grizzlies he has posted career bests to this point in offensive rating (102), defensive rating (108), PER (12.0), assist percentage (15%), steal percentage (3%), turnover rate (9.6%), and win shares per 48 minutes (.066 - his two seasons in Minnesota were both in the negatives) per basketball-reference.com. He has shown that he, perhaps, can indeed be a NBA player - and in a stable situation, contribute when the time is right.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO