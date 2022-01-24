ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patrick Mahomes runs for 49 yards and a touchdown on first drive

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Mahomes passed for only 11 yards on the Chiefs’ first possession, but he used his legs to get Kansas City on the board. Kansas City tied the Bills 7-7...

Comments / 8

AMVET
4d ago

one of the best playoff games ever. i lived in Josh Allens hometown in the summers of the 60s so i really wanted the Bills. but it was epic

