Vogue’s Anna Wintour has delivered her sentiments on lifelong friend and former colleague André Leon Talley. The editor in chief wrote of her and ALT’s beginnings at the publication under then-editor in chief Grace Mirabella—noting that their shared disinterest in the “totally beige corporate atmosphere” was what drew them together. Wintour also called to mind his vibrant personality and exhilarating articulation, adding that she had fallen down a rabbit hole of his past emails following his death last week. “People always say that tone is lost over text and email—not with André,” she added. The missive reminisced on his popularity and how he was a friend to all—particularly to Wintour herself, who recalled the time he had flown to London amidst a snow storm after her mother had passed away unexpectedly. “Friendship with him meant being part of his erudite, gilded, and fiercely self-created existence; of being in the orbit of someone who had the incredible gift, one amplified by his immense charm, of always being able to joyfully turn the volume of life up—way, way up,” she said. “Amidst a lifetime of memories of André, I will never forget his kindness, his chivalry, and his friendship.” RIP.

