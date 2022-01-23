ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Turning to the Tide: Jermaine Burton transferring from Georgia football to Alabama

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago

Less than two weeks after Jermaine Burton helped Georgia beat Alabama in the national championship game, the wide receiver revealed Sunday night he’s transferring to the Crimson Tide.

He will join a program that returns Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and in 2020 had a wide receiver, DeVonta Smith, also win the award for nation’s best college football player.

Relive Georgia football's historic season with exclusive, commemorative book

Burton, who will be a junior next season, announced his decision with a post on his Instagram.

Burton officially went in the transfer portal on Wednesday along with quarterback JT Daniels.

He’s the fourth player from this past season's Georgia team heading to another SEC program.

Defensive back Latavious Brini posted on social media on Sunday he’s transferring to Arkansas. Cornerback Jalen Kimber is transferring to Florida and wide receiver Justin Robinson to Mississippi State.

Burton had 2 catches for 28 yards against Alabama in the national title game and 3 for 36 in the SEC championship game.

He tied for the Georgia lead in touchdowns this season by a wide receiver with 5 and led all wideouts with 497 receiving yards on 26 catches for a team-best 19.1 yards per catch.

Georgia has picked up transfers from Alabama under Kirby Smart in defensive back Maurice Smith in 2016 and defensive back Brandon Turnage last May, but he didn’t stay long. Turnage ended up transferring soon after to Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Turning to the Tide: Jermaine Burton transferring from Georgia football to Alabama

