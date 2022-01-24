ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Pressure on Dutch to continue winning ways at Olympic oval

By Beth Harris AP Sports Writer
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27v97s_0dtjGakc00
From left to right, Netherlands’ Dai Dai Ntab, Kai Verbij and Thomas Krol race during the men’s team sprint competition at the world single distances speedskating championships Feb. 13, 2020, in Kearns, Utah. Krol believed he was going to the Olympics four years ago. The speedskater finished third at the Dutch trials, and then politics intervened. The national federation named Verbij to the team for Pyeongchang. Verbij was injured at the trials and unable to compete in the 1,000 meters, but he was chosen over Krol. AP photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Thomas Krol believed he was going to the Olympics four years ago. The speedskater finished third at the Dutch trials, and then politics intervened.

The national federation named Kai Verbij to the team for Pyeongchang. Verbij was injured at the trials and unable to compete in the 1,000 meters, but he was chosen over Krol.

Making it worse for Krol is that he and Verbij are best friends. Verbij headed to South Korea, finishing sixth in the 1,000, while Krol went home to his couch.

That’s how competitive speedskating is in the Netherlands, where it’s second only to soccer in national popularity. The Dutch have won a total of 121 Olympic speedskating medals, including 42 golds.

Just qualifying for the Dutch team is brutal because the talent level is so high, with many competitors first having honed their skills as children skating on the country’s frozen lakes and canals.

“If one falls away, the other one is already standing ready,” said Jorrit Bergsma, a two-time Olympic medalist in the 10,000.

Krol added, “It’s not just one country that skates really hard, but we have single islands. We don’t really train with each other because at the trials we just want to kick each other’s (rear).”

Three women who won gold in 2018 — Jorien ter Mors, Carlijn Achtereekte and Esmee Visser — didn’t make the team for Beijing.

Eleven-time Olympic medalist Ireen Wüst and Sven Kramer, a nine-time medalist, didn’t win any events at the Dutch trials. But both are going to their fifth Olympics at age 35.

Wüst finished second and third in two events to qualify.

“I still have the same feeling since I was 19 doing my first Olympics,” she said. “I always want to show the best of me.”

Kramer finished third in the 5,000 — an event he has won at three straight Olympics — and was chosen by the federation, which values him in the team pursuit and mass start. Two other skaters who placed in the top three at trials were left off, similar to Krol’s fate four years ago.

While the rest of the competition was skating for medals during the fall World Cup circuit, the Dutch trained through those events with the goal of peaking for their trials last month.

Now, they’ll need to be at their best barely a month later in Beijing.

“History shows it doesn’t have to be a problem,” Bergsma said.

Dutch skaters have bagged the most medals at the speedskating oval going back several Olympics. They earned a leading 16 medals — including seven gold — four years ago. They were even better at the 2016 Sochi Games, claiming 23 medals with eight gold.

While skaters in other countries struggle to train and earn a living at the same time, the Dutch have sponsors to fund their lifestyle. In a pre-COVID-19 world, it was common for 10,000 fans to pack the stands. The Dutch receive a lot of media attention, too, with camera crews traveling to their overseas competitions.

“I can live pretty well from it. That really helps me to focus on skating,” Krol said. “The professionalism of the sport is really high in the Netherlands.”

At times, the pressure to succeed can be overwhelming. Femke Kok found that out as an eight-time junior world champion.

“Last year was the first year I skated good, so now everyone expects you to skate hard and really fast,” the 21-year-old sprinter said. “But sometimes you just can’t and then you have questions like, ‘Why do you skate that bad?’”

Krol watched the Olympics in 2018, describing it as “really painful.” Adding to his misery was a demand from his sponsor that he provide television commentary for the 1,000.

“It’s actually a scar,” he said.

After that bitter disappointment, Krol changed teams and his mentality. He got stricter with himself and it paid off the following year. No longer was he merely on the podium, he was in the top spot winning world and European titles.

Now, at 29, he’ll compete in his first Olympics.

“I know I’m way better than four years ago,” Krol said. “I know my chances at the Olympics are way higher than they would have been four years ago.”

Kok will try to deliver the Netherlands’ first-ever gold in the women’s 500.

“Of course, we try to win everything always,” she said, smiling.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Countries With the Most Gold Medals at Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are coming up. They will open on Feb. 4 in Beijing, the first city ever to host both the Summer and Winter events.  Getting into the spirit of things, 24/7 Tempo has ranked the countries by the most gold medals won at the Winter Olympics, using data from Olympedia. The results look […]
SPORTS
The Independent

2 women in Norway's Olympic cross-country team have COVID-19

Two members of Norway s women's cross-country ski squad have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of next month's Beijing Olympics, the team said Wednesday.Heidi Weng and Anne Kjersti Kalvå contracted COVID-19 at a training camp in the Italian Alpine resort of Seiser Alm and are now isolating.Norwegian cross-country manager Espen Bjervig said in a video call their participation in the Olympics was uncertain.Team doctor Øystein Andersen said Italian rules mean that Weng and Kalvå will be in isolation for 10 days, until Feb. 3. The opening ceremony is on Feb. 4 and the Olympic cross-country skiing program starts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Collins beats Cornet to make Australian Open semi-final

Danielle Collins swept into the last four of the Australian Open Wednesday to match her feat from 2019 and shatter French veteran Alize Cornet's dream of making a first Grand Slam semi-final. The American 27th seed came through an intense clash 7-5, 6-1 in sweltering temperatures on Rod Laver Arena to continue her resurgence after surgery last year. She will face either Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi for a place in the final. Defeat was bitter-sweet for unseeded Cornet, who was in her first-ever Grand Slam quater-final after 17 years of trying, but was unable to take it a step further.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai Verbij
Person
Femke Kok
Person
Esmee Visser
Person
Thomas Krol
Person
Sven Kramer
The Independent

Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee switch focus to Birmingham 2022

Jonny Brownlee and Alex Yee both said the Commonwealth Games was their main focus this year after being named alongside Georgia Taylor-Brown and Sophie Coldwell in Team England’s triathlon line-up.Birmingham 2022 takes place from July 28-August 8 and triathlon will be the first medal event on the programme at Sutton Park.Yee told the PA news agency: “We’re really fortunate to have the Commonwealth Games this year, I think it’s come at a good time, kind of continuing on from the Olympics last year and keeping a bit of that momentum.Team Announcement 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@jonny_brownlee, @sophiecoldwell, @georgiatb and @Lixsanyee have been named as...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Olympic Oval#Pyeongchang#Gold Medals#Dutch
Times Leader

Tsitsipas advances in Australia; Collins, Swiatek into semis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas maintained his perfect record in Grand Slam quarterfinals, beating No. 11-seeded Jannick Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Wednesday to reach the last four of the Australian Open. The 23-year-old, No. 4-ranked Tsitsipas improved to 5-0 at this stage of a major. It’s the semifinals...
TENNIS
littletonindependent.net

Heritage continues its winning ways

Heritage, the top-ranked Class 4A girls swim team in Colorado, proved a point in a dual meet on Jan. 21. The Eagles used its entire varsity lineup to notch a 177-138 win over Class 5A power Regis Jesuit, currently ranked third in the state’s top classification rankings. “There were...
THORNTON, CO
Times Leader

Barty to face Collins in bid to end Australian title drought

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty was the crowd favorite at Melbourne Park long before she ended a 42-year drought by reaching the Australian Open final. Danielle Collins said it’ll be “spectacular” to take on the women’s No. 1-ranked player in the final of her home Grand Slam event on Saturday.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Netherlands
Porterville Recorder

Dutch 3-time Olympic champion swimmer Kromowidjojo retires

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Three-time Olympic champion swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands announced her retirement Thursday, bringing to an end a career that saw her compete at four Summer Games and win multiple world titles. “After 16 years of top sport my professional swimming career is complete,”...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Times Leader

The Latest: Tennis star Alcott ends career in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Thursday (all times local):. Tennis legend Dylan Alcott’s farewell party has been spoiled with a loss in the wheelchair quad final to Sam Schroder of the Netherlands. After a whirlwind 48 hours, the 2022 Australian of the...
TENNIS
Times Leader

The Latest: Mixed doubles championship at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Friday (all times local):. Australian players Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler will have the home crowd behind them on Rod Laver Arena when they take on Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia in the mixed doubles championship.
TENNIS
Joplin Globe

MSSU women continue winning ways, take down RSU 73-56

The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team fell in an early eight-point hole towards the end of the first quarter against Rogers State. But the Lions — fresh off stunning two nationally-ranked teams in six days — did not unravel. They got back to their winning ways. MSSU...
BASKETBALL
The Independent

Cornelius Kersten: It was my mission to end Team GB’s 30-year speed skating wait

It’s taken a lot of adulting for Cornelius Kersten to achieve his childhood dream of competing at the Winter Olympics. Kids don’t drift off with thoughts of broken collarbones, 6am sessions, cold shoulders, coffee start-ups and intricate qualification calculations.But that’s the life that Kersten chose and it’s that path that will lead to him becoming the first long track speed skater to represent Team GB in 30 years in Beijing.“I knew what my mission was and where I wanted to go to and I’ve always just been quietly working towards that,” he said.“Step by step, I got a lot closer....
SPORTS
Times Leader

Times Leader

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy