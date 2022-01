Duke (-11) vs. Clemson. I'm not saying that the Blue Devils have this win in the bag—they have two ACC losses thus far, including one this past week against the Seminoles—but they do have the odds in their favor. Ahead of the match, ESPN forecasts Duke to have an 88.1% chance of victory, and if that’s not enough evidence for you, then just take a look at Clemson’s middling record of 11-8 (3-5 in the ACC). Sure, the Tigers have a win against N.C. State, a school that the Blue Devils have also beaten. But Clemson also lost recently in a 91-78 rout against Syracuse, a program that Duke handed a massive 20-point loss Saturday.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO