Passaic Tech over Indian Hills - Boys ice hockey recap
Scott Nayda scored the go-ahead goal in the third period on a power play as Passaic Tech edged Indian Hills, 3-2, at Ice Vault in Wayne. Nayda finished...www.nj.com
Scott Nayda scored the go-ahead goal in the third period on a power play as Passaic Tech edged Indian Hills, 3-2, at Ice Vault in Wayne. Nayda finished...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0