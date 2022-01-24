ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

Passaic Tech over Indian Hills - Boys ice hockey recap

By Chris Nalwasky
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scott Nayda scored the go-ahead goal in the third period on a power play as Passaic Tech edged Indian Hills, 3-2, at Ice Vault in Wayne. Nayda finished...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

No. 13 Middletown South defeats Central Regional - Boys ice hockey recap

Michael Ferlanti tallied two goals and an assist as Middletown South, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20 defeated Central Regional 6-0 at Middletown Ice Arena. Aiden Cavendish also had two goals, with Owen McCaffrey and Brendan Cavendish adding a goal each. Luke Finn led the game with three assists, Justin Ferlanti and Nate Block had two and Antonio Crispino, Andreas Forand and Lucas Campos had an assist each. Jack Collings posted a 12-save shutout.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Hun over Pingry - Boys ice hockey recap

Seth Kaplan posted two goals and four assists to lead Hun in a 10-2 win over Pingry at Ice Land Skating Center in Hamilton. Elian Estulin and Josh Sosner each added on two goals for Hun (6-6). Mark Gall and Riley Frost each tallied a goal and an assist. Scott Richmond and Nick Dimatos both scored once.
HOCKEY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, NJ
Wayne, NJ
Sports
City
Passaic, NJ
Passaic, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Dumont over Northern Highlands in BCT - Girls basketball recap

Naomi Lucca had 17 points and 12 boards to power Dumont over Northern Highlands, 52-50 in the Bergen County Tournament in Dumont. Meghan Heaney aided Dumont (12-1) with 13 points and two boards, and Colleen Heaney had 11 points and five boards. Northern Highlands is now 5-10, and plays River...
DUMONT, NJ
NJ.com

Mahwah defeats Cliffside Park - Girls basketball recap

Cayla Menicola led the way with 15 points to lead Mahwah past Cliffside Park 47-29 in Cliffside Park. Mahwah, which improves to 7-5 on the season, led 24-11 at the end of the first half thanks to a 14-6 second-quarter run and held on to bounce back from a two-point loss to Demarest in its previous game.
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Hills#The Boys#Passaic Tech#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Randolph over Ramsey- Ice hockey recap

Ryan Manderioli had two goals and an assist to lead Randolph to a 7-1 win over Ramsey at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Manderioli, a senior who had just one assist to his name this season, put together a career-high with three points in the win on the team’s senior night.
RANDOLPH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
India
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Cranford, Montclair Kimberley finish tied (PHOTOS)

Cranford and Montclair Kimberley both scored a goal each in the first period as the game stay tied 1-1 at Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair. Junior Matteo Wilde scored for Cranford (5-6-3) off an assist from sophomore Patrick Gosselin while sophomore Sam Rotella netted for Montclair Kimberley (6-1-3). The N.J....
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Highlands over Fair Lawn - Boys basketball recap

Damian Ross netted 19 points to lead Northern Highlands in a 79-58 win over Fair Lawn, in Allendale. James Costello and Jed Katz each added on 11 points for Northern Highlands (4-11). Tim Smith, Chase Rosenblum each scored 12 points for Fair Lawn (4-9), while Jaelyn Greer scored 10 points.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NJ.com

Levy leads Montgomery over Ridge - Boys basketball recap

Matt Levy nailed nine from the line in gathering a game-high 16 points as Montgomery won at home, 56-50, over Ridge. Steve Donahue delivered 12 points while Ryan Curry added 11 more for Montgomery (6-7), which led 27-23 at halftime and maintained a steady edge throughout. Nikola Borovicaninin paced Ridge...
MONTGOMERY, NJ
NJ.com

Ridgewood over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap

Marcus Phillips and Nicky Crane both scored nine points apiece as Ridgewood defeated Paterson Kennedy, 51-44, in Paterson. Johnny Jackson and joe Skoric both added eight points apiece for the Maroons, which outscored Kennedy 30-21 in the second half. For Paterson, JayQuan Briggs netted 19 points to go along with...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Glasser-Hyman powers Hightstown past Peddie - Girls basketball recap

Kyla Glasser-Hyman had 27 points, 10 steals, six rebounds and six assists to fuel Hightstown to a 64-46 victory over Peddie in Hightstown. Abby Misier also recorded a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds for Hightstown (11-5), which jumped out to a 22-10 first quarter lead and never looked back. Isabella Benitez added 18 points, seven rebounds and five steals, while Karly McKenna chipped in nine steals and five assists in the win.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Ramapo defeats Old Tappan - Boys basketball recap

Wyatt Ellington-Manner’s 21 points led Ramapo past Old Tappan 60-47 in Old Tappan. Tied at 21 at halftime, Ramapo (11-3) took control in the second half as it outscored Old Tappan 39-26. Chris Cervino and Peyton Seals also scored 11 points for the Raiders. Frank D’ercole led all scorers...
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
183K+
Followers
91K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy