Stocks tried to claw their way back from a massive Monday liquidation that stemmed from rising fears of aggressive Fed tightening and on fears of Russian invasion of Ukraine. Investors may have gotten a bit too pessimistic about the growth outlook and the market selloff looked more like a reaction that the Wall Street was thinking the Fed could signal a 50-basis point rate hike for the March meeting and a late spring kickoff to the balance sheet runoff.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO