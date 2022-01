Dafoe has appeared on Saturday Night Live twice before: In a 2000 Adam McKay-directed short film and in Will Forte's monologue last week. Asked by Variety why he’s never hosted before, Dafoe says that perhaps the timing was never right. “I think there was never the right combination of things,” he says. “Because it’s nice to pair it to a movie or something. And yes, I’ve had some successful movies in my career but they aren’t always the ones that you can hang a Saturday Night Live appearance on.” (For example, he jokes, can you imagine an Antichrist sketch?) ALSO: Watch Dafoe's SNL promos with Katy Perry and Chris Redd.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 MINUTES AGO