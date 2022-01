Where to stream Pretty Woman, 10 Things I Hate About You, and more favorites. It's a good time to be a chocolatier, a florist, or a kid who likes handing out Snoopy cards: Valentine's Day is just around the corner. But you don't have to be in the romance business — or in a romance yourself — to get into the spirit of the season. You can always pop some corn and cozy up with a good romantic comedy. To help you get your fix, TV Guide has put together a list of some of the best (or, in some cases, most ridiculous) rom-coms on streaming, as well as where you can watch them, from Netflix to HBO Max to Disney+.

