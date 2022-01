Bank of America doesn't want its workers to join the Great Resignation, so it's giving them a new incentive to hang around: $1 billion worth of restricted stock. In a memo first shared with CNN on Tuesday, Bank of America's CEO, Brian Moynihan, said that the bank is expanding its stock awards program to lower-paid employees. Workers who make up to $100,000 annually are now eligible to receive the award. The bank previously gave those employees a one-off cash bonus.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO