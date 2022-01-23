St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center reports death of 52-year-old inmate

COVINGTON, La. ( WGNO ) — An inmate at the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center died at the hospital after suffering what is being reported as an unknown medical condition.

According to a report from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Marcus Morris was in need of medical attention inside his dorm on Sunday. Deputies administered first aid until the Acadian Ambulance was able to transport him for further medical treatment.

Morris was pronounced deceased by the hospital staff.

The death is under investigation and pending the results of an autopsy by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

