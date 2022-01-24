1 in custody after high-speed police chase ends in Fairborn

Stock photo of police lights. (Avid_creative/Getty Images)

FAIRBORN — Around 6:17 p.m. Sunday Dayton police began a pursuit of a vehicle going around 90 miles per hour, according to regional dispatch.

The pursuit began on Northbound I-75 and ended near Landmark Court Road in Fairborn.

Regional dispatch said at one point the vehicle was going over 100 mph.

Three Fairborn officers were also on scene.

One person was taken into custody around 6:20 p.m., dispatch said.

It is unknown why the car was fleeing, or what the charges they face at this time.

We will update this story as we learn more.

