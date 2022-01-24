ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iMore Show 780: A Dream of Spring

By Jim Metzendorf
imore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on the iMore Show, we look ahead to some spring rumors as...

www.imore.com

imore.com

iMore Show 779: Pill Punch?

This week on the iMore Show, we ring in 2022 with news, rumors, and a healthy dose of speculation. Capital One: Machine learning at Capital One. Capital One. What's in your wallet?. Hosts. Be part of the show!. Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:. Email: imoreshow@imore.com. Twitter:...
TV & VIDEOS
amazingmadison.com

DSU featured on CBS Dream Team show on Saturday

Digital forensics is like solving a mystery. Dakota State University digital forensics expert Dr. Ashley Podhradsky will help unravel cell phone mysteries on this Saturday’s CBS Dream Team show “Mission Unstoppable” episode. On the show, Podhradsky accepts a challenge from correspondent Fig O’Reilly to find deleted images...
EDUCATION
imore.com

Sing along to the 'Fraggle Rock' theme tune with the show's cast and crew

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is now available to stream on Apple TV+. You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch the show for real. Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is now available to stream on Apple TV+ and there's a new YouTube video out in which the cast and crew sing along to the famous theme song.
TV & VIDEOS
imore.com

'White Lotus' star Murray Bartlett signs up for season 2 of 'Physical'

Bartlett will play Vincent 'Vinnie' Green. Apple TV+ show Physical has a new star for its second season following the news that Murray Bartlett of White Lotus fame has signed on. Bartlett will play a character that will be the rival of the main character of the show, Sheila. The...
TV SERIES
imore.com

Apple TV+ is hosting a Twitter watch party for 'The Afterparty' on Jan 28

Apple is hosting a Twitter premiere and watch party for its next big show. The watch party kicks off at 5pm PT. Apple TV+ is welcoming a big new show to join the likes of Ted Lasso this week when The Afterparty lands on Friday, January 28. The show is already getting attention and the streamer is holding a premiere and watch party on Twitter. The show kicks off at 5pm PT.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

Future Games Show Spring Showcase to broadcast on March 24

GamesRadar is delighted to confirm our first flagship games showcase of 2022, the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, broadcasting on March 24. The Future Games Show is a multiformat games broadcast which delivers over an hour of exciting new trailers, announcements, developer interviews, and playable demos - from experimental indies to AAA blockbusters - which has reached over 150 million viewers over five shows since its debut in June 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
Glamour

For Andy and Candis Meredith, a Show on the Magnolia Network Was a Dream Come True—Until It Wasn’t

On January 5, Candis and Andy Meredith saw a longtime dream realized when their renovation show, Home Work, finally premiered on cable television. And not just any channel in the lineup: Magnolia Network, a new, home-improvement-centric venture owned by Discovery, Inc., and Chip and Joanna Gaines that bills itself as a collection of “the country’s most trusted experts” in home design, food, and gardening. Two days later Home Work was pulled off the air.
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment
iTunes
TV & Videos
Twitter
theadvocate.com

Danny Heitman's 'At Random': In seed catalogs, I dream of spring

Each winter, our holly trees shoot out branches of red berries, the limbs long enough by December to come into view from my bedroom window. Like a tap on the shoulder, they remind me that Christmas is on its way. Last month, we trimmed a few sprigs of the holly and set them in a vase with some camellia flowers from the front yard, which made a nice centerpiece for Christmas Eve.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY
z975.com

Planning a Spring Wedding? Get Married at a Rock Show

It’s the time of year when bridal expos start popping up so couples everywhere can start planning their nuptials. Every bride has grand ideas for the perfect wedding, but what if you want something different? What if you want to get married at a big rock show? What if you want a rock star to officiate your ceremony?
RELATIONSHIPS
Live 95.9

Concert Update: Think Spring & Summer with this list of great shows..

As we trudge through another New England winter the concert list below may help you start planning some of your warm-weather activities in 2022. With the pandemic wiping out all of the 2020 concert season and putting a damper on 2021, 2022 could be the best year in a long time for checking out some of the biggest names in music.
MUSIC
imore.com

Learn the story behind 'Beyond the Shore,' one of the songs from 'CODA'

Apple TV+ has released a behind-the-scenes look at "Beyond the Shore," one of the songs from "CODA." The award-winning film is streaming now on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ has released a behind-the-scenes look at one of the songs from its award-winning drama film "CODA." Marlee Matlin, one of the stars...
ENTERTAINMENT
Channel 3000

Andrew Abrams on a dream realized and his next Madison show

Andrew Abrams only had to wait two decades for this dream to come true. Abrams, the artistic director of Capital City Theatre, wrote the music for “But I’m a Cheerleader!”, an original musical co-authored with Bill Augustin way, way back in 2002. The show’s based on a 1999 cult film about a teen cheerleader (played by Natasha Lyonne) who embraces her sexuality and finds love after her parents force her to attend a conversion therapy camp. After a seemingly endless array of fits and starts, Abrams and Augustin’s musical is set to receive its first professional staging in late February, at the Turbine Theatre in London’s Battersea Station.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES

