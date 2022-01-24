iMore Show 780: A Dream of Spring

Andrew Abrams only had to wait two decades for this dream to come true. Abrams, the artistic director of Capital City Theatre, wrote the music for “But I’m a Cheerleader!”, an original musical co-authored with Bill Augustin way, way back in 2002. The show’s based on a 1999 cult film about a teen cheerleader (played by Natasha Lyonne) who embraces her sexuality and finds love after her parents force her to attend a conversion therapy camp. After a seemingly endless array of fits and starts, Abrams and Augustin’s musical is set to receive its first professional staging in late February, at the Turbine Theatre in London’s Battersea Station.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO