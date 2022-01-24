ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Britishvolt signs agreement to develop high-nickel EV batteries

By Nick Carey
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) - Electric vehicle (EV) battery startup Britishvolt said on Monday it has signed an agreement with a UK government-backed research facility to develop batteries with high nickel content and more energy-dense materials as it gears up for mass production.

Demand for nickel is expected to jump over the next decade as EVs go mainstream. Nickel bolsters energy storage in a battery’s cathode, which in turn extends an EV’s range.

The auto industry is scrambling to boost EV range with large investments in research into more energy-dense batteries.

Britishvolt said it has reached a two-year, multi-million pound agreement with the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC) to develop, assemble its next generation of sample battery cells for mass production and commercialisation.

The UKBIC is a government-funded facility formed to help the British car industry bring new battery technologies to market.

Britishvolt said on Friday it had secured UK government backing for its planned battery plant in northern England, unlocking 1.7 billion pounds ($2.31 billion) in private funding.

The startup’s 30 gigawatt-hour (GWh) plant in Blyth should start production in 2023. It will be built in three phases and when it reaches peak production in 2027 should be capable of producing battery packs for over 300,000 vehicles annually.

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to develop a solid-state battery and 35 new EVs in a US$26 billion investment

Mitsubishi, Nissan, and Renault, one of the first car brands to mass-produce electric vehicles before it was cool, announced that they'll step up the portofolio electrification plans across their Alliance to the tune of US$26 billion extra investment in the next five years. That's a huge outlay given that the Alliance has committed about US$11 billion to electric cars so far, starting with the first Nissan Leaf or Mitsubishi i-MiEV EVs more than a decade ago. The new US$26 billion investment will go towards the integration of common platforms with the goal to bring 35 new electric vehicles to market by 2030, but also towards the development of the Alliance's own solid-state battery. Here are the key steps outlined in the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance's EV plan:
ECONOMY
madeinalabama.com

Dura opens high-tech factory in Muscle Shoals for EV battery enclosures

“I’m incredibly excited to welcome Dura Automotive Systems to Alabama’s booming automotive industry, and I look forward to seeing this company continue to grow in our great state,” she added. The Alabama facility is Dura’s most recent addition to a growing family of worldwide sites and home...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
The Independent

Battery breakthrough achieves energy density necessary for electric planes

Researchers have achieved a world-leading energy density with a next-generation battery design, paving the way for long-distance electric planes.The lithium-air battery, developed at the Japanese National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), had an energy density of over 500Wh/kg. By comparison, lithium-ion batteries found in Tesla vehicles have an energy density of 260Wh/kg.The new battery can also be charged and discharged at normal operating temperatures, making them practical for use in a technologies ranging from drones, to household appliances.According to the researchers, the battery “shows the highest energy densities and best life cycle performance ever achieved” and marks a major step...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Hydrogen blend could see energy bills surge 16%, report warns

Household energy bills could rise considerably if the Government and industry pushes ahead to replace some of the UK’s gas supply with hydrogen, a new report has claimed.The Government is considering plans that would blend 20% hydrogen into the gas grid, which is possible without major changes to boilers and other infrastructure.But analysis from research outfit Fraunhofer IEE found if these plans go ahead it could push up energy bills by 16% for homes, and even more in factories.The final decision on whether to blend more hydrogen into the network will be taken next year, but the energy networks themselves...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battery Technologies#Nickel#Mass Production#Vehicles#Ev#Ukbic#Gwh
mining.com

Japanese researchers develop high energy density lithium-air battery

Researchers at Japan’s National Institute of Materials (NIMS) and Softbank Corp. have developed a lithium-air battery with an energy density of over 500Wh/kg, which is significantly higher than current lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-air batteries are metal-air electrochemical cells or battery chemistries that use oxidation of lithium at the anode and...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Bentley to develop and build EV in UK

Electrification begins at Crewe in three years. Volkswagen Group-owned Bentley’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV) will be developed and built in the UK with the company committing to investing GBP2.5bn over the next decade. This will be first step into electrification for the factory at Crewe which employs 4,000.
CARS
The Independent

Car production slumps to lowest since 1956, figures show

The number of cars built in the UK last year fell to the lowest total since 1956 as the industry suffered a “dismal” 12 months, new figures have revealed.Production was down by 6.7% over the year to 859,575, and down by a third compared with the pre-pandemic 2019 figure.The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said issues such as the shortage of semi conductors, the closure of Honda’s Swindon factory, Covid-related issues like staff shortages and border controls following Brexit had all affected carmakers.Factories had to reduce or pause production as they waited for parts hit by the global...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Focus on deploying heat pumps not hydrogen for homes this decade, report says

Deploying heat pumps and boosting energy efficiency should be the priority for home heating in the next decade, rather than hydrogen, a report has suggested.Ministers have set out plans to roll out 600,000 heat pumps, a low carbon alternative to gas boilers, per year by 2028, and develop hydrogen supplies, which are also being touted as an option for cutting climate emissions from home heating systems currently run on natural gas.But a report from Imperial College London’s Energy Futures Lab said it was likely that using hydrogen as an energy source in the gas grid would only be feasible from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
AFP

VW and Bosch join forces to rev up automated driving

Car giant Volkswagen and parts supplier Bosch have embarked on an "extensive partnership" to bring automated driving to the mass market by next year, the German companies said on Tuesday. Bosch and VW software subsidiary Cariad are aiming to "make functions available that will allow drivers to temporarily take their hands off the steering wheel" in vehicles sold under the Volkswagen Group brand, according to a statement. These will range from so-called "hands-free" systems for urban and motorway driving to a system that takes over all driving functions on the motorway, the companies said. The first of these functions are to be installed in 2023.
BUSINESS
pv-magazine.com

Nickel-zinc batteries for large scale backup power

Oregon-based battery manufacturer ZincFive will provide its nickel-zinc batteries to data center developer Wyoming Hyperscale Black Box to equip its upcoming facility in Aspen, Wyoming. The data center will be the first of its kind to utilize nickel-zinc battery-based uninterruptible power supply (UPS) as its sole source of backup energy storage, complementing its commitment to minimizing its environmental footprint.
WYOMING STATE
Napa Valley Register

GM to pay billions for Michigan EV, battery plants

General Motors is making the largest investment in company history in its home state of Michigan, announcing plans to spend nearly $7 billion to convert a factory to make electric pickup trucks and to build a new battery cell plant. The moves, announced Tuesday in the state capital of Lansing, will create up to 4,000 jobs and keep another 1,000 already employed at an underutilized assembly plant north of Detroit. The automaker plans to spend up to $4 billion converting and expanding its Orion (OR'-ee-ehn) Township assembly factory to make electric pickups and $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion building a third U.S. battery cell plant with a joint-venture partner in Lansing. GM CEO Mary Barra said the investment would help Michigan "be the epicenter of EVs." The state's economic development board on Tuesday approved $824 million in incentives and assistance for Detroit-based GM.
DETROIT, MI
TrendHunter.com

Capacity-Heavy EV Batteries

As early as 2023, Panasonic will begin the large-scale manufacturing of its Panasonic EV batteries, which will be made primarily for Tesla vehicles. These batteries are estimated to hold five times the energy capacity of current EV batteries. These batteries, though, will also be physically larger, measuring in at 46mm x 80mm, granting them the common name "4680 battery cells."
CARS
Engadget

GM is building EV production and battery factories in Michigan

And are building a third factory in the US. The $2.6 billion plant in Lansing, Michigan will make batteries for GM’s electric vehicles. Ultium Cells, a joint venture between the companies, expects to create 1,700 manufacturing jobs at the plant, which is projected to open in late 2024. At full production, Ultium expects the factory to have a battery cell capacity of 50 gigawatt hours, and it will be able to adapt to advancements in materials and tech. Construction is underway on Ultium's other battery manufacturing sites in Tennessee and Ohio.
LANSING, MI
BBC

Britishvolt: Electric car battery plant gets millions in funding

A firm planning mass production of electric car batteries in the UK has secured government funding for its proposed factory in Northumberland. Britishvolt announced plans for the so-called gigafactory in Cambois two years ago, saying it would create 3,000 jobs. The BBC understands the government has committed about £100m through...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK backs Britishvolt battery plant, enabling $2.3bln in private funding

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle (EV) battery startup Britishvolt has secured UK government backing for a battery plant in northern England, enabling 1.7 billion pounds ($2.31 billion) in private funding and boosting national efforts to build zero-emission cars. Logistics real estate investor Tritax and investment firm abrdn plc...
INDUSTRY
EETimes.com

Quantum Computing Enlisted to Improve EV Batteries

IonQ and Hyundai Motor Co. are collaborating to create new variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) methods for studying lithium compounds and chemical interactions within battery chemistry. VQE is an algorithm for determining the set of values used to solve a given optimization problem. The algorithm uses the variational principle to calculate...
ENGINEERING
Autoweek.com

CATL Is Getting into EV Battery Swap Stations

CATL reveals EV battery swap system, featuring Choco-SEB, which the company says is compatible with 80% of "global BEV platform-based vehicle models." The company plans to launch battery swap stations in ten cities in China, planning to offer the first real competition to Nio's battery swap concept. CATL says that...
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Stelco Will Recycle EV Batteries At Its Ontario Factory

Stelco, a Canadian steel company, has announced plans to recycle end-of-life EV and lithium-ion batteries at its factory in Ontario. Stelco will be using proprietary technology from a joint venture of German and Australian metal companies Primobius GmbH and Neometels Ltd. Stelco negotiated binding licenses and option agreements with the two companies. Neometelrs currently uses the technology at its facility in Hilchenbach, Germany, and can process 4,000 net tons per year.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

293K+
Followers
273K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy