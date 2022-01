Selena Rodriguez was a Connecticut tween who spent hours on social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram every day. A screentime-loving 11-year-old isn’t unusual (most kids I know could play Minecraft for hours), but Selena’s obsession was different. According to her mother, Tammy Rodriguez, Selena’s dependence on social media was an “extreme addiction” that dominated her life, an obsession so consuming that Selena’s therapist said “she had never seen a patient as addicted to social media as Selena.” According to the lawsuit, when Tammy Rodriguez tried to impose limits to Selena’s screen time, the girl ran away from home.

