We've had variably cloudy to cloudy skies across the region which has allowed temperatures to reach the mid 50s to lower 60s around the area. I expect a few sprinkles, drizzle or light showers to develop in the back part of the evening to the midnight hour. Thursday night to Friday morning will be cloudy with drizzle or light showers in the region. We may have some wet streets into the Friday morning commute followed by our next cold front punching through to clear the rain and clouds out for the afternoon. Winds will be gusty from the north 25 - 30mph.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO