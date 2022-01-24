ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bank did not raise interest rates soon enough, says former deputy governor

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBZFm_0dtjCgBo00
Financial News

The Bank of England failed to act quickly enough to hike interest rates as rampant inflation took hold and will now have to “move faster” with further rises, the Bank’s former deputy governor has warned.

Sir Charlie Bean who was deputy governor for monetary policy throughout the financial crisis and a recently-retired member of the UK’s fiscal watchdog, criticised the Bank’s decision to hold off from raising rates until December.

He told the PA news agency that policymakers should have acted in November, or earlier, as the economy showed signs of overheating.

But Sir Charlie, who retired from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) at the end of last year, said the Bank was powerless to influence energy prices and that the Government needs to step in and help ease the cost of living squeeze.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) increased the cost of borrowing from 0.1% to 0.25% last month, the first hike for more than three years, as it warned that inflation was set to reach 6% in the spring.

It came after the Bank caught financial markets off guard when it kept rates unchanged in November, despite having laid the foundation for a rise.

Sir Charlie said the Bank’s rates stance “has erred too much towards looseness through the course of the past few months”, adding that he was “surprised” by the decision to hold off in November.

“If I was on the MPC, I would have been in favour of moving a little bit earlier than they have done,” he said.

He said a strong economic bounce-back and resilient jobs market despite the end of the furlough scheme would have supported a rate rise before December, potentially even months earlier.

While he said it was not a “significant policy error” made by the Bank, it would likely mean rate-setters have to “move faster” with further increases as inflation has already soared to its highest level for nearly 30 years.

Official figures earlier this week showed inflation jumped to 5.4% in December, far higher than the Bank expected.

Experts now predict another rate hike to 0.5% at the Bank’s next meeting in early February, which would mark first time the MPC has made back-to-back increases since June 2004.

At least another rise is also expected by the end of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kCmRj_0dtjCgBo00
Sir Charlie Bean warned Omicron may wipe up to 2% off growth (Chris Ratcliffe/PA) (PA Archive)

Sir Charlie, also a professor at the London School of Economics, warned the Bank’s action would not be able to prevent an inevitable hit to household finances from rising inflation and the upcoming April increase in National Insurance.

The latest data has revealed that wages are already failing to keep up with steep rises in the cost of living.

“Living standards for people in this country will be lower,” he said.

“It’s certainly going to come as a shock to consumers as we go through the first part of this year.”

He said with Bank action taking two to three years to feed through, “it is only the Government through it’s various fiscal tools that can do anything there”.

Sir Charlie also cautioned over a hit to UK economic growth of up to 2% from the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the restrictions imposed before Christmas.

He said the UK may be heading for a contraction in the first quarter as staff shortages have taken their toll and hospitality firms suffer.

But with Plan B coronavirus restrictions now ending, he said this impact would quickly “unwind” as growth rebounds.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Birmingham sign Juninho Bacuna from Rangers

Birmingham have signed Juninho Bacuna from Rangers for an undisclosed fee. The 24-year-old midfielder becomes Lee Bowyer’s fourth signing of the month. Bacuna has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal having struggled to make an impact at Ibrox following a switch from Huddersfield last summer. “It is nice to be here,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Conversation U.S.

Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates 'soon' to fight inflation: What that means for consumers and the economy

The Federal Reserve on Jan. 26, 2022, signaled plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” – possibly in March – in a bid to tamp down inflation before it poses a serious risk to the U.S. economy. A separate report released the next day showed the economy grew 6.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021. An interest rate hike would be the first time the central bank has increased its benchmark lending rate in over three years. Lifting the borrowing costs consumers and businesses pay for loans has the effect of slowing economic activity, which in turn could curb inflation. But...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Uk#The Bank Of England#Pa News Agency#Obr#Government#Monetary Policy Committee#Mpc
kitco.com

Gold price down but not out as Fed looks to raise interest rates soon

(Kitco News) - Gold prices remains under pressure but is seeing little reaction after the Federal Reserve signals that it ready to raise interest rates to tame rising inflation pressures. As expected, the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at the zero-bound range; however, it signaled that markets should expect...
BUSINESS
Niagara Gazette

Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it plans to begin raising its benchmark interest rate as soon as March, a key step in reversing its pandemic-era low-rate policies that have fueled hiring and growth but also escalated inflation. With high inflation squeezing consumers and businesses and unemployment...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
WAAY-TV

The Fed is getting ready to raise interest rates

The Federal Reserve is getting ready to raise interest rates, the central bank said in its monetary policy update Wednesday. But it kept rates near zero for now. "With inflation well above 2% and a strong labor market, the Committee expects it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate," the Fed statement read.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Interest on government borrowing jumps to December record amid soaring inflation

Interest on government borrowing surged to a December record last month due to rocketing inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said interest payments on government debt trebled to a higher-than-expected £8.1 billion last month, up from £2.7 billion in December 2020 and the highest for any December on record.It came as UK inflation has raced to levels not seen for three decades due to soaring energy and fuel prices and as a result of supply chain problems.Public sector net borrowing excluding public sector banks was £16.8 billion in December 2021.This was the fourth-highest December borrowing since...
BUSINESS
WKBN

Fed plans interest rate increase, recession feared

The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it plans to begin raising its benchmark interest rate as soon as March, a key step in reversing its pandemic-era low-rate policies that have fueled hiring and growth but also escalated inflation.
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy